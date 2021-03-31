Anzeige
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Volvo (50/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Volvo AB (VOLVB) due to an extra dividend.
Gross return forwards/futures were also adjusted for an ordinary dividend. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 49/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached
files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=850198
