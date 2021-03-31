Mindful Media PR: Seaspiracy Hits #1 On Netflix - Directors Ali & Lucy Tabrizi Join Clubhouse App For Live Interview

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / A wave of momentum rushing toward the new documentary Seaspiracy which was released on March 24th, and today has reached the #1 of the top 10 films in the UK today on Netflix.

Seaspiracy is about the environmental impact of the fishing industry, produced by Kip Anderson and his team from 2014's Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret.

Ali and Lucy will be joined by Michael Graziano from Mindful Media, along with several other top names on clubhouse to discuss the recent success of the film, answering questions from the cynics, and what's next for the Seaspiracy movement.

Here's the link to the clubhouse event starting today at 3PM PST:

https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/m3gr30Zk

Unfortunately, the audio app is currently only available to iphone users.

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS

Ali Tabrizi is the 27-year-old Kent-based filmmaker behind the documentary. Born in Ramsgate, he developed his passion for marine life and the environment as a child. He married Lucy Manning on June 25th 2019 and they have a young son together. Lucy is from Australia and studied accounting, architecture, and law before turning to filmmaking.

The two then embarked on an intensive journey investigating the fishing industry and trying to make sense of what appears to be unrelated events in the oceans. This includes microplastics, overfishing, bycatch, sustainability laws, and even modern day slave labour.

ABOUT MICHAEL GRAZIANO

Michael is the youngest Canadian to visit all 193 UN nations, graduating with what he calls a 'Global Degree'. After delivering a TEDx talk in Oxford England, he returned home from his 6-year journey in February 2020, only weeks before global lockdown.

Michael has since founded Mindful Media, a PR agency helping mindful individuals and projects receive top tier publicity. The firm was ranked as the Top 7 PR Firms for Entrepreneurs in 2021 by Forbes.com

"From embarking on my own multi-year journey around the world, I have the utmost respect for Ali and Lucy in what they've created, and finding the persistence to keep pushing forward in uncovering the truth. I've seen what's happening with overfishing and plastics pollution in Africa and parts of Asia. It's time the rest of the world see and understand what's going on"

Learn more at https://www.seaspiracy.org/

