SEIF S.p.A: SEIF - The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statements at December 31, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statements at December 31, 2020

Strong Ebitda growth and return to net profit for the year

Increased revenues in every business area, advertising revenues in line with prior year

Shareholders' Meeting called to appoint the new Board of Directors and the new Board of Statutory Auditors

  • Production value equal to Euro 38,027 thousand (Euro 31,985 thousand as at December 31, 2019 + 18,89%)
  • EBITDA equal to Euro 5,266 thousand (Euro 1,239 thousand as at December 31, 2019 + 325.10%)
  • Net financial position Euro 1,373 thousand (Euro 1,139 thousand as at December 31, 2019 + 20.57 %)
  • Shareholders' equity of Euro 4,420 thousand (Euro 4,147 thousand as at December 31, 2019 + 6.58%)

Rome, March 31, 2021 - The Board of Directors of SEIF S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on AIM Italia, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, announces that, today, the Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO of SEIF, stated: "In 2020, a particular and challenging year, SEIF has achieved very positive results, with the achievement of important milestones that confirm that we are moving forward on the right path. In fact, the 2020 budget shows a return to profit in the operating result, and a strong growth in EBITDA. The decision to embark on a path as a media company, and to invest in technological innovation and digital proved rewarding, generating revenue growth across all business divisions: the print newspaper and digital subscriptions, books, television production. Advertising revenues, heavily affected by the pandemic in the first half, recovered almost entirely in the second half of the year, closing substantially in line with financial year 2019.

In the economic and social context severely tested by the COVID-19, we have been able to pursue our development plans as per the industrial plan presented at the IPO, without cutting back on staff, and adapting to new working models based on the use of smart working. The results obtained show that our forecasts have proved to be correct, that the investments made can generate growth and be recovered in subsequent years; we are working to continue in this direction".

Main financial data

(in thousands of Euro)
Financial Year 2020% revenues on P.V.Financial Year 2019% revenues on P.V.
A) Production value
1) revenues from sales and services31,24482.16%26,76883.69%
2) variations in inventories of work in progress, semi-finished and finished products340.09%-15-0.05%
4) increases in fixed assets for internal works6,25516.45%4,50414.08%
5) other revenues4941.30%7282.28%
Total (A)38,027100%31,985100%

The table shows a significant increase in the value of production led by a 17% growth in the value of sales and services and increased investments in fixed assets.

Analyzing the variations in Company's revenues from sales and services, the following should be noted:

A.1 Revenues from sales and services
Value at 12.31.2020% on revenuesValue at 12.31.2019% on revenuesvariationsvar%
Publishing sector23,80976.20%19.91474.40%3,89419.56%
Media content sector3,0049.61%2.3298.70%67428.95%
Advertising sector4,43114.18%4.52416.90%-93-2.05%
Total31,244100.00%26,768100.00%4,47616.72%

Publishing sector: revenues from the publishing sector grew by almost 20% overall. They are essentially made up by (i) newsstand sales of the newspaper amounting to k/euro 17,370, which increased by over 15% compared with the previous year; (ii) sales of the monthly magazine FQMillennium, amounting to k/euro 585, decreasing by 17% on the previous year; (iii) sales of Paper First books at newsstand and bookstores amounting to k/euro 1,432, which increased by 40%; (iv) sales of subscriptions of the publishing products and digital content amounting to k/euro 4,421, which increased by 39% compared to fiscal year 2019.

Media content sector: revenues from the media content sector grew by a total of around 29% and are essentially made by (i) the granting of rights to the exploitation of television content amounting to k/euro 2,940, which increased by 47% compared to the previous fiscal year; (ii) sales of theatrical performances and events amounting to k/euro 64, decreasing by 80% compared to fiscal year 2019 due to the inability to organize events and performances with the public, in compliance with the restrictions issued as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertising sector: advertising revenues substantially matched the 2019 result at -2% only and k/euro 93, almost entirely recovering the loss reported in the first half. Considering the significant negative impact on the domestic advertising market, which has experienced double-digit reductions in advertising sales across all media, we can positively assess the attractiveness of our channels and the management structure, which has achieved a goal that was by no means taken for granted, with a considerable effort. Revenues are made up of (i) advertising revenues from the newspaper amounting to k/euro 903; (ii) advertising revenues from the website amounting to k/euro 3,492; (iii) advertising sales for the magazine amounting to k/euro 37.

Analysing the marginality of company management, the following should be noted:

(in thousands of Euro)Financial Year
2020		% PVFinancial Year
2019		% PV
Production Value38,027100.00%31,985100.00%
EBITDA5,26613.85%1,2393.87%
EBIT1620.42%-2,037-6.37%
EBT4791.26%-2,026-6.34%
Net Result3010.79%-1,492-4.67%

EBITDA is defined as: operating results, adjusted for the following components: (i) income taxes for the financial year, (ii) financial components, and (iii) depreciation and amortization of tangible fixed assets and intangible fixed assets, impairments and other provisions.

EBIT is defined as: operating results, adjusted for the following components: (i) income taxes for the financial year, (ii) financial components.

EBT is defined as: operating results, adjusted for the following components: (i) income taxes for the financial year.

Financial Statement of Assets and Liabilities

Use 12.31.2012.31.19Sources 12.31.2012.31.19
Intangible fixed assets 8,263,2776,635,247share capital2,500,0002,500,000
tangible fixed assets 201,916223,703 reserves 3,076,1033,104,100
financial fixed assets 215,4781,144,098profit (loss) carried forward- (1,456,976)35,407
profit (loss) of the yearprofit (loss) of the year300,925(1,492,384)
Fixed assets8,680,6718,003,048Shareholders' equity4,420,0524,147,123
non-liquid assets 160,038250,720Non-current liabilities5,175,4722,739,000
deferred liquidity 7,570,6777,079,725
immediate cash 3,264,387540,435Current liabilities10,080,2498,987,805
Current assets10,995,1027,870,880Liabilities 15,255,72111,726,805
Invested capital 19,675,77315,873,928Financing capital 19,675,77315,873,928

Equity increased by k/euro 273, as a result of the 2020 profit and the change in the negative reserve for own shares. The item Reserves in Equity amounts to k/euro 3,076 and consists of the Extraordinary Reserve of k/euro 3,695, the Legal Reserve of k/euro 500 and the Negative reserve for own shares in portfolio of k/euro 1,121.


Cash flow
(in thousands of Euro)
20202019
Profit (loss) of the year before taxes on the income, interests and dividends162(2,036)
Adjustments for non-monetary elements5,7313,781
Changes in net working capital93618
Other adjustments(438)(345)
Cash flow from operating activities (A)6,3731,418
Cash flow from investment activities (B)6,109(6,006)
Cash flow from financing activities (C)2,4602,917
Increase (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents (A±B±C)2,723(1,671)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year5412,212
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year3,264541
Changes in cash and cash equivalents2,723(1,671)

The above cash flows show a significant increase in cash flow from operating activities, which contributed to the rise in cash and cash equivalents (+ 2,723 K/euro), in line with cash flows from investment and financing activities.

Net Financial Position12.31.202012.31.2019
Current financial receivables
cash and cash equivalent(3,862,715)(1,138,763)
Current financial payables
current financial payables298,4150
Net current financial debt(3,564,300)(1,138,763)
Non-current financial payables
Non-current financial payables2,191,2550
Net financial debt - NFP(1,373,045)(1,138,763)
Days sales outstanding (DSO)5652
Days payables outstanding (DPO)6163

Allocation of profit for the year

The Board of Directors resolved to propose that the Shareholders' meeting allocate net income for the year, amounting to 300,925 euros, to partially cover previous losses.

Activities carried out in 2020

Despite the fact that our country, in the year just ended, was hit by a tragic health emergency and a consequent economic crisis, we were capable of implementing our plans, moreover without any reductions in personnel, notwithstanding that working models were suddenly overturned due to the pandemic and set up on smart working. The operating result we submitted to the shareholders' meeting has several positive aspects. First and foremost, the operating result.

In fact, the financial statements for the year ended 12/31/2020 show a return to net profit (k/Euro 300), which represents a significant achievement. It should be noted that the achievement of this result is mainly attributable to revenues from sales and services which recorded a total of k/euro 31,200, compared to approximately k/euro 26,700 in the previous year, representing an overall increase of approximately 17%, equal to approximately k/euro 4,500. It should be pointed out that each division achieved an increase in revenues (print newspaper and digital subscriptions, books, television production). Revenues from advertising also remained basically in line with the previous year, despite the fact that, due to the pandemic, the sector registered a significant drop, especially in the first half of the year. The increase in revenues also enabled a significant rise in EBITDA, amounting to k/euro 5,265 (13.85% of the value of production), compared with k/euro 1,239 (3.87% of the value of production) in the previous year.

The Company's decision in 2019 to continue to implement the planned investments as per the industrial plan presented in the IPO, even in the presence of declining sales volumes and even at the expense of margins, in order not to suspend or interrupt the corporate development process that it was convinced would trigger corporate growth in future years in all the various business units, has provided the positive effects on the Company's financial and economic situation. The final result recorded in the 2020 financial year demonstrates that the forecasts made by management have proved to be correct, and also shows that the investments made generate growth and can therefore be recovered in subsequent years.

The path of growth as a Media Company, has therefore proved to follow the correct strategies. The current year still brings with it several challenges on technological innovation and the digital revolution, aimed at the continuation of growth in all divisions and the consequent increase in revenues and margins.

Significant events occurred after the end of the year

No significant events occurred after the end of the year. The Company proceeded with its normal operating activities, which also include the implementation of development projects.

The Company constantly monitors the evolution of the situation related to the health emergency. Italy is still one of the countries most affected and the spread of the virus has required drastic government interventions to contain the epidemic. The sectors in which the company operates have not been subject to restrictions by the various measures issued by the Government and Parliament in Italy since the beginning of the spread of the pandemic.

During the first quarter of 2021 production activities continued with the adoption of all the necessary measures to safeguard the safety of workers, also in compliance with the protocol signed between the government and social partners. The Company continued to manage the work organization program with the use of smart working applied to all tasks, reducing the physical presence of workers at offices and editorial offices to a minimum. As mentioned above, the information sector, remaining among the primary sectors, did not suffer any stoppages and/or significant falls in production.

Foreseeable evolution of operations

After December 31, 2020 and up to the date of approval of these financial statements, no corporate events have occurred that would have an impact on the equity and economic results shown. As of the date of preparation of these financial statements, the Company has not recorded any reductions in operating activities or in the related volumes of revenues and cash flows. Therefore, the Company is continuing to implement the management and production programs foreseen, implementing all the necessary precautions and interventions for the purposes of maximum containment of the risks connected with the epidemic situation. The Company constantly monitors the evolution of the pandemic, continuing to equip its organizational and production structure with the tools needed to maintain the highest possible levels of safety in the workplace, favoring smart working wherever possible and adopting a continuous program of swabbing at company offices. The Company operates in the Publishing and Information sector, which are among those sectors that have not been subject to restrictions by the numerous Legislative Decrees issued in the last 12 months. On the basis of the information currently available, there are no real and current risks of a significant reduction in production and management activities, and it is ruled out that the sector in which the Company operates will be subject to regulatory restrictions due to the containment of the pandemic that could lead to the suspension of the entire business and/or individual production divisions.

Notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting and filing of the documentation

The Board of Directors resolved to call the ordinary shareholders' meeting to resolve, inter alia, on the approval of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 on April 29, 2021 (on first call) and on May 12, 2021 (if necessary, on second call).

It should be noted that the Shareholders' Meeting will also be called upon to appoint the members of the management and control bodies, whose term of office will expire upon the approval of the financial statements as of December 31, 2020.

The documentation required by current regulations will be available at the registered office at Via Sant'Erasmo 2, 00184 Rome, and on the company's website www.seif-spa.it, Investor Relations section, within the terms provided by current regulations. Please note that the draft financial statements have been audited by KPMG S.p.A.

Further information

In addition to the financial information referred to above, the statement of assets and liabilities, the income statement and the cash flow statement are hereby attached.

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft.Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

For further information

Press Office
Close to Media - Company founded by Elisabetta Neuhoff
Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milan
Tel: 02.70006237
Fax: 02.89694809
www.closetomedia.it
Luca Manzato -
luca.manzato@closetomedia.it,
Sofia Crosta -
sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it,

Nomad
Alantra Capital Markets
Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milan tel. +39 tel: +39 02 63671613
Stefano Bellavita
mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com
SEIF - Investor relations
06 32818514
Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it
Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

1.Ordinary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

12/31/202012/31/2019
Assets
B) Fixed assets
I - Intangible fixed assets--
1) start-up and capital costs829,554988,893
4) concessions, licenses, trademarks and similar rights98,83024.073
6) assets under construction and payments on account1,044,596807,607
7) other6,290,2974,814,674
Total intangible fixed assets8,263,2776,635,247
II - Tangible fixed assets--
4) other assets201,916223,703
Total tangible fixed assets201,916223,703
III - Financial fixed assets--
1) shareholdings in--
b) associates companies-932,939
Total shareholdings-932,939
2) receivables--
b) receivables from associates-121,277
due within the next year-27,000
due after the next year-94,277
d-bis) other receivables212,96089,882
due within the next year212,9604,124
due after the next year-85,758
Total receivables212,960211,159
4) active derivative financial instruments2,518-
Total financial fixed assets215,4781,144,098
Total fixed assets (B)8,680,6718,003,048
C) Current asset
I - Inventories--
1) raw, subsidiary and consumable materials49,448174,342
4) finished products and goods110,59076,378
Total inventories160,038250,720
II - Receivables--
1) trade receivables5,050,5364,087,782
due within the next year5,050,5364,087,782
5-bis) tax receivables499,3751,027,014
due within the next one year499,3751,027,014
5-ter) pre-paid taxes777,529798,216
5-quater) from third parties421,364328,082
due within the next one year421,364328,082
Total receivables6,748,8046,241,094
III - Financial assets not of a fixed nature--
6) other assets598,328598,328
Total financial assets not of a fixed nature598,328598,328
IV - Cash and cash equivalents--
1) bank and postal deposit3.260.371538,023
3) cash at bank and in hand4,0162,412
Total cash and cash equivalents3,264,387540,435
Total current assets(C)10,771,5577,630,577
D) Accrual and deferred income223,545240,303
Total assets19,675,77315,873,928
Liabilities
A) Shareholders' equity4,420,0524,147,123
I - Share capital2,500,0002,500,000
IV - Legal reserve500,000500,000
VI - Other reserves, indicated separately--
Extraordinary reserve3,694,8563,694,856
Total other reserve3,694,8563,694,856
VII-Reserve for hedging operations of expected cash flows1,914
VIII - Profit (loss) carried forward(1,456,976)35,407
IX - Profit (loss) of the year300,925(1,492,384)
X - Negative reserve for purchase of own shares(1,120,667)(1,090,756)
Total shareholders' equity4,420,0524,147,123
B) Provisions for risks and charges
2) tax provisions, including deferred tax liabilities604-
4) other663,289641,989
Total for risks and charges663,893641,989
C) Employee severance indemnity2,320,3242,097,011
D) Payables
4) bank financing2,489,670-
due within the next year298,415-
due after the next year2,191,255-
7) trade payables3,727,1143,718,577
due within the next year3,727,1143,718,577
12) tax payables551,583444,255
due after the next year551,583444,255
13) amounts payable to social security institutions1,021,8701,012,179
due within the next year1,021,8701,012,179
14) other receivables2,836,5882,531,000
due within the next year2,836,5882,531,000
Total receivables10,626,8257,706,011
E) Accrual and deferred income1,644,6791,281,794
Total liabilities19,675,77315,873,928

2.Ordinary Income Statement

12/31/202012/31/2019
A) Production value
1) revenues from sales and services31,243,51226,767,687
2) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies34,212(15,360)
4) increases in fixed assets for internal works6,255,4864,503,896
5) other revenues and income--
other494,100728,296
Total other revenues and income494,100728,296
Total production value38,027,31031,984,519
B) Cost of production
6) for raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies1,133,5151,488,422
7) for services17,170,89316,251,673
8) for use of assets owned by others1,795,0581,490,026
9) for personnel--
a) salaries and wages8,610,0797,791,923
b) social security2,696,3102,514,242
c) employee severance indemnity462,774427,072
e) other costs303,604244,384
Total personnel costs12,072,76710,977,621
10) amortization, depreciation and impairment--
a) depreciation of intangible fixed assets4,964,2373,163,222
b) depreciation of tangible fixed assets82,73776,730
Total amortization, depreciation and impairment5,046,9743,239,952
11) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies124,89413,978
12) provisions for risks57,39435,442
14) other operating costs464,312524,075
Total of cost of production37,865,80734,021,189
Difference between value and costs of production (A - B)161,503(2,036,670)
C) Financial revenues and expenses -
15) financial income from investments:-
financial income from investments333,061
Total financial income from investments333,061
16) other financial revenues -
a) from receivables recorded as fixed assets--
from affiliated companies-1,277
other1,800
Total financial income from receivables recorded as fixed assets1,8001,277
c) from securities included under the working capital which are not shareholdings12,51512,008
d) revenues different from the previous--
other373,583
Total revenues different from the previous373,583
Total of other financial revenues14,35216,868
17) Interests and financial expenses--
other31,3436,667
Total interests and financial expenses31,3436,667
17-bis) exchange gains and losses1,061(201)
Total financial revenues and expenses (15+16-17+-17-bis)317,13110,000
D) Value adjustment on financial assets
18) revaluations--
c) of securities included under assets forming part of working capital which are not investments-186
Total revaluations-186
Total value adjustments to financial assets (18-19)-186
Result before taxes (A-B+-C+-D)478,634(2,026,484)
20) Current, deferred and prepaid taxes on the income of the year
current taxes157,022-
deferred and prepaid taxes20,687(534,100)
Total current, deferred and prepaid taxes on the income of the year177,709(534,100)
21) Profit (loss) for the year300,925(1,492,384)

3.Cashflow statement, indirect method

Amount at 12/31/2020Amount at 12/31/2019
A) Cash flows from operating activities (indirect method)
Profit (loss) for the year300,925(1,492,384)
Income taxes177,709(534,100)
Payable (receivable) interest15,930(10,000)
(Gains)/Losses on disposal of assets(333,061)
1) Profit (loss) for the year before income tax, interest, dividends and capital gains/losses from conveyances161,503(2,036,484)
Adjustments to non monetary items that were not offset in the net working capital.
Allocation to preserves666,433541,012
Depreciation of fixed assets5,046,9743,239,952
Other adjustments to increase/(decrease) non-monetary items (186)
Total adjustments for non-monetary items that were not offset in the net working capital5,713,4073,780,778
2) Cash flow before changing net working capital5,874,9101,744,294
Changes in net working capital
Decrease/(increase) in inventory90,68229,338
Decrease/(increase) in payables to customers(962,754)(164,153)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables8,537557,357
Decrease/(Increase) in accrued income and prepayments16,758(125,076)
Increase/(Decrease) in accrued expenses and deferred income362,885
Other decreases/(Other increases) in net working capital1,419,810(279,329)
Total changes in net working capital935,91818,137
3) Cash flow after changes in net working capital6,810,8281,762,431
Other adjustments
Interest received/(paid)(15,930)10,000
(Use of funds)(421,820)(355,119)
Total other adjustments(437,750)(345,119)
Cash flow from operating activity (A)6,373,0781,417,312
B) Cash flow from investment activity
Tangible fixed assets
(Investments)(62,775)(177,173)
Intangible assets
(Investments)(6,974,730)(5,485,491)
Financial fixed assets
(Investments) (343,467)
Divestitures928,620
Cash flow from from investiment activity (B)(6,108,885)(6,006,131)
C) Cash flow from financing activity
Third party resources
Increase/(Decrease) in short-term payables to banks298,415
Starting financing2,191,255
Own resources
Transfer/(purchase) of own shares(29,911)2,917,440
Cash flow from financing activity (C)2,459,7592,917,440
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A ± B ± C)2,723,952(1,671,379)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
Bank and postal deposits538,0232,211,105
Money and equivalents on hand2,412709
Total of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year540,4352,211,814
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
Bank and postal deposits3,260,371538,023
Money and equivalents on hand4,0162,412
Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year3,264,387540,435
