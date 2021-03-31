Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: DGW2 
Stuttgart
01.04.21
08:00 Uhr
10,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,30011,10008:32
Dow Jones News
31.03.2021 | 19:58
227 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
31-March-2021 / 18:27 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse 
Regulation No 596/2014. 
 
The Company today confirms two long term awards under the DMGT Executive Director Long-term Incentive Plan (the"ED 
LTIP"), to each of the executive directors below, as outlined in the Company's Remuneration Policy and 2020 Annual 
Report. 
 
The awards under the ED LTIP are granted on the terms that shares will normally only be delivered at the end of a 
ten-year period, subject to leaver provisions and Company event provisions. The Awards will accrue over an accrual 
period of ten years. The accrual period for the Awards will work in such a way that the Awards will accrue annually at 
a rate of one-eighth in each year from the end of year three through to the end of year ten. 
 
The first Award covers the ten year period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2029, with the number of shares under 
the award calculated by reference to a share price of GBP6.822 (the volume weighted average share price ('VWAP') for the 
twelve months up to and including the first 3 days following the release of FY 2019 results). The outcome will be 
delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting at the end of FY 2029. 
 
The second Award covers the ten year period from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2030, with the number of shares under 
the Award, calculated by reference to a share price of GBP7.388 (the VWAP for the twelve months up to and including the 
first 3 days following the release of FY 2020 results).  The outcome will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares 
upon vesting at the end of FY 2030. 
 
The vesting outcome is subject to acceptable financial performance over each ten year period. 
 
Apart from a further Award that is envisaged to be granted in respect of the ten year period from 1 October 2021 to 30 
September 2031, no further Awards under the ED LTIP are currently envisaged to be granted to the existing Executive 
Directors before 1 October 2029. 
 
 
 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                     Lord Rothermere 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status          Executive Chairman 
b)            Initial notification/    Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                     Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the       A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
              financial instrument, 
a)            type of instrument 
                                       GB00BJQZC279 
              Identification code 
                                       Grant of two Awards under the rules of the DMGT Executive Director Long-term 
b)            Nature of the            Incentive Plan. Both Awards will be satisfied in A Ordinary non-voting shares at 
              transaction              the end of a 10 year accrual period, subject to leaver provisions and Company 
                                       event provisions. 
 
                                       Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                 Award 1 - 855,273 shares 
                                       GBP0 
                                                     Award 2 - 789,750 shares

Aggregated

information 

-             Aggregated 
d)                       volume      Not applicable, single transaction. 
              -             Price

e) Date of the 31 March 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                     Paul Zwillenberg 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status          Chief Executive Officer 
b)            Initial notification/    Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                     Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the       A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
              financial instrument, 
a)            type of instrument 
                                       GB00BJQZC279 
              Identification code 
                                       Grant of two Awards under the rules of the DMGT Executive Director Long-term 
b)            Nature of the            Incentive Plan. Both Awards will be satisfied in A Ordinary non-voting shares at 
              transaction              the end of a 10 year accrual period, subject to leaver provisions and Company 
                                       event provisions. 
 
                                       Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                 Award 1 - 766,540 shares 
                                       GBP0 
                                                     Award 2 - 707,815 shares

Aggregated

information 

-             Aggregated 
d)                       volume      Not applicable, single transaction. 
              -             Price

e) Date of the 31 March 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                     Tim Collier 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status          Chief Financial Officer 
b)            Initial notification/    Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                     Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the       A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
              financial instrument, 
a)            type of instrument 
                                       GB00BJQZC279 
              Identification code 
                                       Grant of two Awards under the rules of the DMGT Executive Director Long-term 
b)            Nature of the            Incentive Plan. Both Awards will be satisfied in A Ordinary non-voting shares at 
              transaction              the end of a ten year accrual period, subject to leaver provisions and Company 
                                       event provisions. 
 
                                       Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                 Award 1 - 510,848 shares 
                                       GBP0 
                                                     Award 2 - 471,711 shares

Aggregated

information 

-             Aggregated 
d)                       volume      Not applicable, single transaction. 
              -             Price

e) Date of the 31 March 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                     Kevin Beatty 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status          Executive Director 
b)            Initial notification/    Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                     Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the       A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
              financial instrument, 
a)            type of instrument 
                                       GB00BJQZC279 
              Identification code 
                                       Grant of two Awards under the rules of the DMGT Executive Director Long-term 
b)            Nature of the            Incentive Plan. Both Awards will be satisfied in A Ordinary non-voting shares at 
              transaction              the end of a 10 year accrual period subject to leaver provisions and Company 
                                       event provisions. 
 
                                       Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                 Award 1 - 608,033 shares 
                                       GBP0 
                                                     Award 2 - 561,452 shares

Aggregated

information 

-             Aggregated 
d)                       volume      Not applicable, single transaction. 
              -             Price

e) Date of the 31 March 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96756 
EQS News ID:    1180336 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

DAILY MAIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.