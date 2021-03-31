Grande West Transportation Group: Vicinity Motors Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Vicinity Motors Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motors" or the "Company") (formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel buses, today reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Delivered 55 buses for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 45 buses for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company expects to deliver over 50 Vicinity buses in the first quarter of 2021, driving quarterly revenues of approximately $25 million, with a total of over 100 bus deliveries expected in the first half of 2021.

Unveiled first-of-kind Vicinity Lightning EV, a purpose-built, breakthrough electric bus integrating BMW batteries and components, for initial deliveries in 2021.

Entered into a strategic U.S. distribution agreement with ABC Companies, a leading provider of motorcoach and transit equipment in North America, to distribute the manufacturer's Vicinity heavy-duty vehicles throughout United States.

The State of New Mexico selected Vicinity buses in a statewide purchasing contract that gives State transit agencies the right to purchase directly from the Company's diverse bus portfolio.

Appointed respected industry veteran, prominent Canadian transit leader and former CEO of BC Transit, Manuel Achadinha, as Chief Operating Officer.

Entered into a contract with Hinduja Tech Inc. for the design and engineering plans for its new American assembly facility and headquarters in the State of Washington.

Management Commentary

"2020 was a year of foundation building, highlighted by the addition of innovative new electric vehicles to our product lineup and the preparations for a successful expansion into the U.S. market," said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motors. "Despite the countless logistical challenges brought on by the global pandemic, we were able to deliver 55 Vicinity buses in 2020. More importantly, we expect to deliver over 100 buses in the first half of 2021, which is an incredible feat considering we have only just begun our U.S. expansion.

"The launch of our innovative Vicinity Lightning EV bus was a critical inflection point for the company, positioning us to deliver upon the future needs of an increasingly sustainability minded public transit market. Our purpose-built EV design includes world-class technology partners, allowing us to integrate proven battery systems and components from tier-1 suppliers like BMW. We have received initial orders for the Vicinity Lightning and are expecting additional new customer orders in the near-term, as we are seeing a significant increase in inbound inquiries from U.S. and Canadian transit operators.

"Looking ahead into 2021, we are incredibly well positioned to create long-term value for our shareholders. We believe that we will realize twice our full year 2020 sales in the first half of 2021 alone - an incredible feat and a testament to the demand we are seeing in the marketplace today. We look forward to announcing new sales, product and strategic milestone achievements in the months ahead," concluded Trainer.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year 2020 totaled $26.1 million, of which $4.5 million, or 17.2%, was earned in the fourth quarter. This compares to revenues of $24.6 million for the full year of 2019, of which $5.4 million was earned in the fourth quarter.

Gross profit totaled $3.3 million, or 13% of revenue, for year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a gross profit of $4.3 million or 18% of revenue, for the prior year. The margins in 2020 were negatively affected by sales mix, and 2021 deliveries generally have higher expected margins than those realized in 2020. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million, or 49% of revenue, as compared to $0.7 million, or 13% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was positively affected by sales mix, as well as $0.7 million for the recognition that the Company no longer has the obligation or intent to deliver 3 out of 8 future buses recorded in deferred revenue from a 2017 contract.

Total operating expenses for 2020 were $7.6 million, of which $2.7 million were incurred in the fourth quarter. Total operating expenses for 2019 totaled $9.3 million, of which $2.4 million were incurred in the fourth quarter.

Cash used in operating activities for the full year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $7.7 million, compared to $3.8 million in the full year ended December 31, 2019. Cash used in operating activities totaled $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the full year 2020 was $4.4 million, or $(0.17) per share, as compared to a net loss of $5.0 million, or $(0.21) per share, in 2019. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $0.6 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $(0.07) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2020 was $2.3 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.4 million for 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2020 was $0.2 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Working capital as of December 31, 2020 totaled $16.7 million, as compared to $12.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Vicinity Motors was able to ensure ongoing liquidity through delivering on existing orders, renegotiating credit facilities, and product line expansion.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on March 31, 2021 to discuss Vicinity Motors' fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-855-327-6837

International Dial-in: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10013838

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144104

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Friday, April 30, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10013838. A webcast will also be available by clicking here: Vicinity Motors Q4 2020 Webcast.

About Vicinity Motors Corp.

Vicinity Motors Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) is a leading Canadian supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. Vicinity's innovative Vicinity Lightning EV bus, enabled through a strategic supply agreement with BMW, seeks to lead the global transition to a more sustainable public transit system. For more information, please visit www.grandewest.com.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP financial measure - Adjusted EBITDA

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure in evaluating the historical operating performance of the Company. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers of this MD&A are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or loss determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance, or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as a measure of liquidity and cash flow. The Company defines and has computed adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gains or losses, non-operating income and expenses, and share based compensation.

The following table reconciles net earnings or losses to Adjusted EBITDA based on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the periods indicated.

(Canadian dollars in thousands - unaudited) 3 months ended December 31, 2020 3 months ended December 31, 2019 Year ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019 Net Comprehensive loss (568) (1,759) (4,402) (4,985) Add back Stock based compensation 559 221 963 640 Interest 165 165 730 701 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (421) 119 (725) 55 Loss on disposal 99 116 99 116 Income tax expense 98 59 98 59 Amortization 249 251 987 1,014 Adjusted EBITDA 181 (828) (2,250) (2,400)

Non-GAAP financial measure - working capital

Working capital is a non-GAAP measure calculated as current assets less current liabilities. Working capital does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measure - gross margin

Gross margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as the difference between revenue and cost of sales. Gross margin expressed as a percentage is calculated as the difference between revenue and cost of sales, divided by revenue.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.)

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Note December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,283 757 Restricted cash 4 358 356 Trade and other receivables 5 4,149 9,200 Inventory 6 32,614 19,303 Prepaids and deposits 2,426 1,204 40,830 30,820 Long-term Assets Intangible assets 7 2,174 1,551 Property and equipment 8 4,032 4,533 47,036 36,904 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,908 7,890 Credit facility 9 5,759 5,850 Current portion of deferred revenue 10 1,899 1,281 Current portion of provision for warranty cost 11 763 1,404 Current debt facilities 12 2,532 1,960 Current portion of other long-term liabilities 13 275 226 24,136 18,611 Long-term Liabilities Other long-term liabilities 13 278 389 Provision for warranty cost 11 256 143 Deferred revenue 10 - 1,102 24,670 20,245 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 14 46,468 37,136 Contributed surplus 14 3,164 2,384 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19) (16) Deficit (27,247) (22,845) 22,366 16,659 47,036 36,904

Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.)

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

Note Year ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019 Revenue Bus sales 19 21,666 19,937 Other 19 4,403 4,711 26,069 24,648 Cost of sales 6, 8a (22,727) (20,310) Gross margin 3,342 4,338 Expenses Sales and administration 6,035 7,241 Stock-based compensation 963 640 Amortization 643 627 Interest and finance costs 9,12,13 730 701 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (725) 55 7,646 9,264 Loss before taxes (4,304) (4,926) Current income tax expense 16 98 59 Net loss (4,402) (4,985) Loss per share Basic & diluted 23 (0.17) (0.21) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic & diluted 20, 23 25,759,134 24,235,691

Vicinity Motor Corp. (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Year ended Year ended Note December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss for the year (4,402) (4,985) Items not involving cash: Loss on disposal of property and equipment 99 116 Amortization 987 1,014 Foreign exchange loss 25 61 Interest and finance costs 730 701 Stock-based compensation 14 963 640 (1,598) (2,453) Changes in non-cash items: Trade and other receivables 5 4,984 4,500 Inventory 6 (13,206) (3,276) Prepaids and deposits (1,222) 52 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,996 (1,396) Deferred revenue 10 (591) - Warranty provision 11 (523) (826) Interest paid (496) (377) Cash used in operating activities (7,656) (3,776) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of intagible assets 7 (943) (136) Purchase of property and equipment 8 (477) (338) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 8 274 304 Restricted cash 4 (1) (5) Cash used in investing activities (1,147) (175)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common shares 14 9,049 125 Share issuance costs 14 (578) - Proceeds (repayments) from credit facility, net of fees 9 (93) 2,203 Proceeds from short-term loans 12 2,219 122 Repayment of short-term loans 12 (1,052) (185) Repayment of convertible debt 12 (24) - Repayment of long-term loans 13 (162) (209) Cash provided by financing activities 9,359 2,056 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (30) (80) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents 526 (1,975) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 757 2,732 Cash and cash equivalents, ending 1,283 757

