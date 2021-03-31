Bounce Children's Foundation received a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

Chicagoland not-for-profit organization Bounce Children's Foundation (Bounce) improves the overall wellbeing of children with chronic illnesses. The organization offers a range of activities and resources that connect children and families to the compassionate Bounce community.

Bounce gives the children a chance to enjoy their childhood and provides a sense of hope to the entire family. As one Bounce dad put it, "Bounce helps families heal." This holistic approach recognizes the needs of children, and just as importantly, all members of their families.

Joan Steltmann, CEO of Bounce, says the organization "is honored and deeply grateful to receive a grant from SBB Research Group. This funding ensures Bounce can continue its essential work of serving nearly 2,000 Bounce kiddos, Bounce siblings, and Bounce parents and say YES to even more families in need."

"As someone who was diagnosed with a chronic illness as a child, Bounce's extraordinary work speaks to me personally," said Sam Barnett, Ph.D., CEO of SBB Research Group. "Bounce's support system and programs help so many children and their families during extremely challenging times."

For more information about Bounce Children's Foundation, visit www.BounceChildrensFoundation.org

To apply for a grant from SBBRG, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is encouraged to apply, and donations are awarded to different organizations every month.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

