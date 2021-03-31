Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Reports 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates

Mytesi® net sales and gross sales grew 64% and 148%, respectively, in 2020 compared to 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today reported consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Company Financial Results:

Mytesi® Net Product Revenue: 2020 Mytesi net sales were approximately $9.3 million, and Mytesi gross (non-GAAP) sales were approximately $20.4 million, an increase of 64% and 148%, respectively, year over year. In 2020, the Company's animal product research and development efforts were intentionally minimal, and Jaguar's animal-related sales were also minimal.

Year-Ended Financial Highlights (in thousands) December 31, 2020 Gross product sales 2020 2019 $ change % change Mytesi $ 20,434 $ 8,249 $ 12,185 148 % Neonorm 77 102 (25 ) (25 )% Total gross product sales 20,511 8,351 12,160 146 % Medicare rebates (1,738 ) (500 ) (1,238 ) 248 % Sales discounts (7,046 ) (1,451 ) (5,595 ) 386 % Sales returns (273 ) (120 ) (153 ) 128 % Wholesaler fee (2,069 ) (505 ) (1,564 ) 310 % Net product sales $ 9,385 $ 5,775 $ 3,610 63 %

Year-Ended Financial Highlights December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 $ change % change Net product revenue $ 9,385 $ 5,775 3,610 63 % Loss from operations $ (26,647 ) $ (28,948 ) 2,301 -8 % Net loss $ (33,809 ) $ (38,539 ) 4,730 -12 % Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (38,648 ) $ (44,725 ) 6,077 -14 % Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.00 ) $ (9.01 ) 8 -89 %

Operating Expenses: The total operating expense for the year 2020 was $36.0 million as compared to $34.7 million for the year 2019, a 4%, or $1.3 million, increase year over year. The increase in total operating expenses was mostly due to an increase in inducement expense of $5.3 million relating to the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock and Series 3 Warrants, an Atlas trial delay penalty of $1.0 million, offset by a decrease in the last-year impairment of long-lived intangible assets of $4.0 million, and a $0.6 million decrease in the settlement of the Tempesta royalty license agreement.

Year-Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Net loss $ (33,809 ) $ (38,539 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 2,792 5,731 Property and equipment depreciation 41 50 Amortization of intangible assets 1,687 1,687 Share-based compensation expense 2,824 2,989 Income taxes - (10 ) Non-GAAP EBITDA (26,465 ) (28,092 ) Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets - 4,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,864 4,941 Campaign batch cancelation fee 78 78 Distribution fees from former distributor 227 227 Reversal of accrued royalty due to termination of royalty agreement - (189 ) Non-GAAP Recurring EBITDA $ (24,296 ) $ (19,035 )

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis by providing gross sales, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP recurring EBITDA, which are considered non-GAAP under applicable SEC rules. Jaguar believes that the disclosure items of these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional information that reflects the basis upon which Company management assesses and operates the business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP net sales and GAAP net loss and are not substitutes for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in conformity with GAAP.

Gross sales percentages issued by the Company are based on gross sales figures that represent Mytesi orders placed by wholesalers with Jaguar's third-party logistics warehouse, which generate invoiced sales and cash flow for Napo. Gross sales are used internally by management as an indicator of and to monitor operating performance, including sales performance of Mytesi, salesperson performance, and product growth or declines. The Company believes that the presentation of gross sales provides a closer to real-time useful measure of our operating performance. Gross sales is not a measure that is recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net sales, which is determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be used alone as an indicator of operating performance in place of net sales. Additionally, gross sales may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, as gross sales have been defined by the Company's internal reporting practices. In addition, gross sales may not be realized in the form of cash receipts as promotional payments and allowances may be deducted from payments received from certain customers. Mytesi gross sales are reduced by Medicare, ADAP 340B chargebacks, returns, and wholesale distribution fees based on historical trends to determine net sales.

The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as net loss before interest expense and other expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense and provision for or benefit from income taxes. The Company defines non-GAAP Recurring EBITDA as non-GAAP EBITDA adjusted for certain non-recurring revenues and expenses. Company management believes that non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Recurring EBITDA are meaningful indicators of Jaguar's performance and provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

