Bpifrance is investing USD100 Million in Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478), strengthening its current stake to approximately 7% of the company's share capital to become a long-term reference shareholder, supporting its energy transition-focused strategy.

This investment is made within the framework of the agreements concluded between Bpifrance and TechnipFMC.

Nicolas Dufourcq, Bpifrance CEO declared: "We welcome the very good conditions of Technip Energies' market entry, which marks the take-off of one of France's leading engineering and technology actors with global reach. Bpifrance's increase in capital illustrates our confidence in Technip Energies' diversification strategy and in its positioning resolutely focused on accelerating the energy transition, which creates sustainable value."

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies stated: "We are delighted to see Bpifrance increase their shareholding in our newly-listed company, which builds on a trustful and long-standing relationship. This is a clear endorsement of our operational robustness and vision to accelerate the journey to a low carbon society"

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance is the French national investment bank. It finances businesses at every stage of their development through loans, guarantees, equity investments and export insurances. Bpifrance also provides extra financial services (training, consultancy) to help entrepreneurs meet their challenges (innovation, export…).

For more information, please visit: www.bpifrance.fr and presse.bpifrance.fr Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance @BpifrancePresse

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

