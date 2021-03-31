Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Bond Resources Inc. (CSE: BJB) (FSE: 5B1) (the "Company" or "Bond") is pleased to announce that it has closed Tranche 1 of its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"), raising $2,188,293.48 in gross proceeds through the issuance of 18,235,779 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit. (See press releases of March 4, 2021 and March 19, 2021.) Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of Bond at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of 5 years.

As disclosed in its March 19, 2021 press release, proceeds from the Financing will be allocated primarily towards the Company's Mary K Project in Idaho, including mining the bulk mineral sample, toll processing the bulk sample, equipment purchases and exploration drilling.

Aggregate compensation of $12,126 in cash and 101,050 finders' warrants (having the same general terms as the Warrants forming part of the Units) was paid by the Company as finders' fees for the portion of the Financing attributable to the finders' efforts.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has 112,854,776 common shares issued and outstanding following the closing of Tranche 1 of the Financing.

Bond expects to complete and close Tranche 2 in April 2021.

The Company also reports that Dr. Elaine Dorward-King has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board of Directors, on behalf of the shareholders, extends its gratitude to Dr. Dorward-King for her service to Bond, and wishes her well in her new endeavours.

About Palisades Goldcorp: Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's resource focused merchant bank. Palisade's management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

About Bond Resources:Bond Resources is a mineral resource company that holds the contractual rights to acquire the Mary K mine in the Elk City mining district of Idaho. The Company will focus on near-term production and rediscovery at the high-grade historic mine. Led by industry veterans and located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Idaho, USA, Bond Resources combines the technical expertise of industry experts and a transparent communications model to increase shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(sgd.) "Joseph A. Carrabba"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Joseph A. Carrabba

Email: josephcarrabba@yahoo.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release

This news release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: future work to be carried on the Property; use of funds; and the business and operations of Bond. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There is no assurance any of the forward-looking statements will be completed as described herein, or at all. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, lack of investor interest in financing; requirements for additional capital; future prices of gold and precious metals; changes in general economic conditions; accidents, delays or the failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, including the required permits; results of current exploration and testing; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; and title disputes. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Bond Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79109