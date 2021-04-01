Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Royal Coal Corp. (the "Company") announces that further to its press release of October, 9, 2020, the proposed transaction with Climb Credit Inc. ("Climb Credit") has terminated in accordance with the amalgamation agreement dated October 9, 2020 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") between the Company and Climb Credit. The Company will continue to seek out further opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

