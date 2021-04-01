Major regional subsidiaries such as Lucite International change their name

Companies under the Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation global Methyl-methacrylate (MMA) Domain unify today under a new name, Mitsubishi Chemical Methacrylates. Major regional subsidiaries in the Americas, Asia and Europe, including former Lucite International, have changed their name as part of this unification.

Mitsubishi Chemical also consolidates its MMA headquarters in Singapore, which provides business oversight for 11 monomer plants and 6 polymer (acrylic resin) plants in growth markets around the globe.

The new name is part of a long-term plan to integrate regional companies within the company's MMA Domain to further optimize its global product supply network. Mitsubishi Chemical leverages digital technologies to connect regional production, costs and supply to meet the global demand for MMA. On average, the global demand for MMA increases 3% annually.

"The formation of Mitsubishi Chemical Methacrylates demonstrates our commitment to providing reliable MMA supply to our customers in every corner of the world," said Hitoshi Sasaki, chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Chemical Methacrylates. "This ties into our focus on expanding businesses in our portfolio that are poised for growth while simultaneously contributing to solving environmental and social issues."

About Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation creates innovative solutions globally based on our core values of sustainability, health and comfort, striving for the well-being of people, society and our planet Earth. Learn more at www.m-chemical.co.jp/en.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Methacrylates

Mitsubishi Chemical Methacrylates (MCM) is the global Methacrylates Division of Mitsubishi Chemical. With manufacturing sites, sales offices and distribution networks stretching across Asia, the Americas and Europe, MCM creates products that improve quality of life around the world, every single day. Learn more at www.mcc-methacrylates.com.

