Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf" or the "Company"), the world's most innovative cannabis processor, is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement with an institutional investor (the "Investor") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering was completed pursuant to the terms of securities purchase agreement dated as of the date hereof between the Company and the Investor which provided for the issuance of a senior secured convertible note of the Company in the principal amount of $3,300,000 (the "Note") and a warrant (the "Warrant") to purchase up to 6,875,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares").

"Since commercializing our automated proprietary closed-loop refinery in mid 2020, Nextleaf has been highly focused on building our Commercial Partners Program and expanding our intellectual property portfolio," said Charles Ackerman, Chief Financial Officer of Nextleaf. "We are pleased our focused and measured approach continues to attract significant investment interest, despite challenges and variability in the market."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to enhance efficiencies through automation and additional manufacturing capabilities in 2021 and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Note was issued for an original issue discount of 10%, will mature on the date that is 18 months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date") and will bear guaranteed interest at a rate of 5% per annum. The principal amount of the Note is convertible, at the option of the Investor, into Common Shares at a price of $0.288 per share at any time prior to the close of business on the last day immediately preceding the Maturity Date, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.

The Warrant is exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $0.288 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

As part of the fees related to the Offering, the Company issued 250,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.24 per share.

Kronos Capital Partners acted as strategic advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf Solutions is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a licensed processor, the Company is a low-cost producer of cannabis distillate and private label THC & CBD oils. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. The Company owns 12 U.S. patents and has been issued over 70 patents globally. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada research licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company's patent pending Rapid Emulsion Technology by OILS powers differentiated ingestible cannabis products. Nextleaf is commercializing its issued and pending patents through licensing of intellectual property, extraction services, and supplying cannabis oils to qualified Canadian and international business-to-business partners under their own brand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

