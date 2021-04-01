Uplift Education's 10th Annual JUMP (Junior to Undergrad Master Plan) Event Goes Virtual

Students who have identified a career path for themselves feel twice as prepared for their futures as those who are unsure of their path.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Uplift Education is excited to have their 1st ever virtual JUMP (Junior to Undergrad Master Plan) event April 6th and 8th, which is dedicated to preparing junior-level high school students for their path towards college and career. JUMP will virtually bring together over 1,000 Uplift Juniors and more than 30 higher education and career development professionals from across the nation to join students for two days of uniquely curated sessions and workshops.

Each external guest is paired with an Uplift Road To College and Career (RTCC) counselor to teach one of the various topics. Students will have the opportunity to attend sessions about the college search, college essays, career assessments, LGBTQ resources, health and wellness, how to navigate daily college life, how to secure financial assistance, what colleges truly look for in applications, and much more. The days are segmented into multiple sessions, and the students have the freedom to choose the individual courses they would like to attend for each session.?JUMP provides a unique opportunity for students to get personalized advice and guidance straight from experts. Uplift's goal is to have our junior students leave the virtual event feeling empowered and ready to jump-start their road to college and career process.

Uplift students will also be able to participate in a unique game called Get A Life, where students learn the true reality of life with a college degree vs. without a college degree. Students are given a career and education assignment and must navigate through life's expenses while staying within the budget that is associated with their assigned career and education level.

A benefit of the virtual space has been the capacity to add an evening family program with sessions tailored to the scholar's families and their supportive network. The family sessions will take place on the same days in English and Spanish and cover topics like senior year overview, financial preparation for college, career preparation, and self-advocacy during the transition from high school to college.

Increasing college opportunity is not just an economic imperative but a reflection of Uplift Education's values. Uplift needs to reach, inspire, and empower every scholar, regardless of background, to ensure that opportunities to excel and advance exist for individuals of all backgrounds.

Uplift is dedicated to closing the opportunity gap for students, regardless of their ethnic or socioeconomic backgrounds, by providing equitable access to high-quality education, programs, and experiences that empower students to reach their highest potential. Uplift's unique Road To College & Career program is unparalleled in how it prepares students for life after high school. Through events like JUMP, Uplift helps students discover their strengths and passions and learn how those might translate into a college major or future career that will help them reach their long-term personal goals.

Uplift is ahead of the curve with a robust Road to College & Career program that supports students and families as they prepare to apply for, enroll in, and graduate from college. This program has a track record of 100% college acceptance and has two main goals: (1) 70% of alumni graduating college within 6 years and (2) 90% of Uplift graduates earning an economically viable post-secondary credential and career pathway.

Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation

