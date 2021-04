31 March 2021

Regulatory News

TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, in accordance with Article 223-16-1 of the AMF General Regulation, it hereby notifies the market that as of 30 March 2021, the Company's capital consists of 450,668,293 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 450,668,293.

Category: UK regulatory

