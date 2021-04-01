LafargeHolcim welcomes the whole Firestone Building Products team of 1,900 employees

Strong outlook for Firestone Building Products in 2021 confirmed with results to date above expectations and encouraging trends ahead

Milestone in the transformation of LafargeHolcim to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building materials and solutions

Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) announces that its Holcim Participations (US) Inc. subsidiary has successfully completed the acquisition of Firestone Building Products, following all regulatory approvals. The transaction closed earlier than expected due to smooth collaboration with Bridgestone and all 1,900 employees will be joining LafargeHolcim.

Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim CEO: "I warmly welcome the Firestone Building Products team into the LafargeHolcim family. Together, we will lead this iconic company's next era of growth to become the global leader in flat roofing systems. As we expand its leadership in the US to Europe and Latin America, I want the world to know that "NOBODY COVERS YOU BETTER" than Firestone.

I am excited about the strong growth prospects, accelerated by the many opportunities from President Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan. With its leading roofing systems, Firestone Building Products makes us a partner of choice from rooftop to foundation. This truly is a milestone for LafargeHolcim as we become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions."

Taylor Cole, Firestone Building Products President: "Today opens an exciting new era in Firestone Building Products' rich history. The Firestone Building Products team is thrilled to join the LafargeHolcim family. Together, we are in a prime position to accelerate our growth by combining Firestone Building Products' advanced technologies and know-how with LafargeHolcim's global scale and reach."

Firestone Building Products is the market leader in commercial roofing and building envelope solutions in the United States with net sales above USD 1.8 billion in 2020, 15 manufacturing facilities, 1,800 distribution points and three R&D laboratories. Firestone Building Products will remain headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additional information

ABOUT LAFARGEHOLCIM

As the world's global leader in building solutions, LafargeHolcim is reinventing how the world builds to make it greener and smarter for all. On its way to becoming a net zero company, LafargeHolcim offers global solutions such as ECOPact, enabling carbon-neutral construction and Firestone roofing systems for higher energy-efficiency in buildings. With its circular business model, the company is a global leader in recycling waste as a source of energy and raw materials through products like Susteno, its leading circular cement. Innovation and digitalization are at the core of the company's strategy, with more than half of its R&D projects dedicated to greener solutions. LafargeHolcim's 70,000 employees are committed to improving quality of life across more than 70 markets through its four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions Products. More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

ABOUT Firestone Building Products

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of trusted roofing and building envelope solutions. By taking the entire building envelope into consideration, Firestone Building Products meets individual customer and project needs for roofing, wall and lining solutions. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company also offers outstanding technical services, an international network of roofing contractors, distributors and field sales representatives, and exceptional warranty protection. Products include commercial roofing systems, roofing accessories, green roofing systems and daylighting systems, vegetative roofing systems, metal wall panels, insulation, cavity wall construction, pond liners, geomembranes and silicone and acrylic liquid coatings. Firestone Building Products Company, LLC is a member of the LafargeHolcim Group.

Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although LafargeHolcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of LafargeHolcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the LafargeHolcim's annual report available on its website (www.lafargeholcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. LafargeHolcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

This document contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006019/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations: media@lafargeholcim.com

+41 (0) 58 858 87 10

Investor Relations: investor.relations@lafargeholcim.com

+41 (0) 58 858 87 87