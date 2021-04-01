DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Virtual Event on Current Clinical Landscape in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Options with Leaders and Experts on April 15th, 2021
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, 1 April 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) announced today that it will host a virtual event covering next steps in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) treatment options with leaders and experts in the field on Thursday, April 15th, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm CEST / 11:00 am - 1:00 pm EDT / 8:00 - 10:00 am PDT.
Howard Feldman, MD, Professor, Department of Neurosciences and Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, will give a presentation of VIVA-MIND, a Phase 2a US National Institutes on Aging-funded trial of varoglutamstat planned to start later this year.
Frank Weber, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Vivoryon, will discuss VIVIAD, Vivoryon's European Alzheimer's Disease Phase 2b study with varoglutamstat.
The speakers will be available for a Q&A session at the conclusion of the event.
The event will be accessible via a live webcast through this link. A replay of the event will be available on Vivoryon's website following the presentation.
