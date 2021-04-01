Nasdaq Tallinn: NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MAKE A TAKEOVER OFFER TO ACQUIRE THE SHARES OF AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-01 07:00 CEST -- NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL Notice of intention to make a takeover offer to acquire the shares of AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI City of Tallinn and Osaühing Utilitas (jointly as "Offerors", separately either as "City of Tallinn" or "Utilitas" respectively) hereby announce that they have gained dominant influence over AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI ("ASTV" or "Target Company") and, accordingly, are required to make a takeover offer ("Offer") to acquire all shares of ASTV A-shares not held by the Offerors. The Offerors have on 31.03.2021 acquired a joint dominant influence over ASTV. Under the share purchase agreement entered into on 03.02.2021, the City of Tallinn acquired 3,530,435 ASTV A-shares from the Dutch company United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. (which together with the ASTV A-shares owned by the City of Tallinn before that date represent approximately 52.35% of all ASTV A-shares) and Utilitas acquired 3,530,435 ASTV A-shares (representing approximately 17.65% of all ASTV A-shares) from the same seller under the same agreement. In addition, on the date of this notice, the City of Tallinn owns ASTV's only B-share. Considering the referenced share purchase agreement of ASTV shares and the agreements stipulated in the shareholders' agreement concluded between the Offerors (which entered into force upon closing of the transaction on 31.03.2021), incl. the agreements regarding corporate governance of ASTV, election and appointment of members of the Supervisory Council and the Management Board, the Offerors have on 31.03.2021 gained a joint dominant influence over ASTV. On the date of this notice, the Offerors own in total 14,000,000 ASTV A-shares, representing 70% of all ASTV A-shares and ASTV's only B-share (the B-share is not an object of the Offer and the Offerors have agreed that the B-share will be cancelled). Accordingly, the Offerors have gained a joint dominant influence over ASTV starting from 31.03.2021 and in accordance with Article 166(1) of the Securities Market Act ("SMA") the Offerors are required to make within 20 days from gaining of the dominant influence a takeover offer in respect of all ASTV shares not held by the Offerors. The terms and conditions of the Offer (including the offer price of the shares being the object of the Offer) and its acceptance will be set out in the prospectus ("Prospectus") and in the notice of the Offer to be published by the Offerors. The Offerors will submit the Prospectus and the notice of the Offer to the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority ("EFSA") for approval in accordance with applicable legal acts. Following the approval by EFSA, the Prospectus and the notice of the Offer will be published on the date specified by EFSA on the addresses listed below in section 6. 1. Offerors and persons acting in concert with the Offerors 1.1 City of Tallinn City of Tallinn is a local government unit operating as a legal person in public law under the Local Government Organisation Act, the Statutes of the City of Tallinn enacted on the basis thereof and other applicable legal acts. In making the Offer, the City of Tallinn acts via the Tallinn City Office (registry code of the state register of state and local government agencies 75014920, address Vabaduse väljak 7, 15199 Tallinn, Republic of Estonia). More information about the City of Tallinn will be published in the Prospectus. On the date of this notice, the City of Tallinn owns approximately 52.35% shareholding in ASTV. 1.2 Utilitas Utilitas, registry code 12205523, address Punane st. 36, 13619, Lasnamäe district, Tallinn, Harju county, Republic of Estonia, is an Estonian energy group whose main activity is production of heat and electricity and provision of district heating services. Utilitas is the largest Estonian producer of renewable energy. Utilitas offers solutions suitable for customers and the environment all over Estonia. On the date of this notice, the Utilitas group comprises district heating service providers AS Utilitas Tallinn (registry code 10811060) and AS Utilitas Eesti (registry code 10419088), and OÜ Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam (registry code 10938397), producing electricity and heat in Tallinn. Utilitas owns 100% of shares in these group companies. All companies operate in and are registered in Estonia. On the date of this notice, Utilitas owns approximately 17.65% shareholding in ASTV, 20% shareholding in the Lithuanian company UAB Telšiu vejo energija (Lithuanian registry code 304986013) and 50% shareholding in OÜ TCK Wind (registry code 16171123). More information about Utilitas will be published in the Prospectus. 1.3 Persons acting in concert with the Offerors In connection with the Offer, the Offerors act in concert with each other pursuant to the shareholders' agreement concluded between them and ASTV and the share purchase agreement for ASTV A-shares concluded by the Offerors (as buyers). Neither Offeror has, other than the other Offeror, any other persons acting in concert with them upon making the Offer within the meaning of Article 168(1) of the SMA. 1. Target Company The target company is AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI, registry code 10257326, having its registered address at Ädala st. 10, 10614 Põhja-Tallinna district, Tallinn, Harju county, the Republic of Estonia. 1. Holding and acquisition of ASTV shares by the Offerors On the date of this notice, the City of Tallinn owns 10,469,565 ASTV A-shares, representing approximately 52.35% of all ASTV A-shares. In addition, on the date of this notice, the City of Tallinn owns ASTV's only B-share, which grants its owner a preferential right to receive dividend payments in the amount of EUR 600 and one vote (as limited voting right) at the general meeting of shareholders upon adopting resolutions set out in the articles of association of ASTV. The B-share is not an object of the Offer and the shareholders of ASTV have adopted a resolution for the acquisition of the B-share by ASTV as an own share. The Offerors have agreed that the B-share will be cancelled. More detailed information about the B-share and the rights, decisions and intentions concerning the B-share will be provided in the Prospectus that will be published. On the date of this notice, Utilitas owns 3,530,435 ASTV A-shares representing approximately 17.65% of all ASTV A-shares. On the date of this notice, the Offerors own in total 14,000,000 ASTV A-shares, representing 70% of all ASTV A-shares and ASTV's only B-share. During the six months preceding the date of this notice (01.10.2020 - 31.03.2021) the Offerors have acquired ASTV shares only under the share purchase transaction between the Offerors, United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. and United Utilities PLC that was completed on 31.03.2021, whereby each Offeror acquired 3,530,435 A-shares for a price of EUR 14.20 per share. The Offerors intend to acquire shares that will be sold on the basis of the Offer in equal amounts (each Offeror intends to acquire 50% of the shares to be sold by the shareholders of ASTV who have accepted the Offer). In case the total number of shares to be sold to the Offerors on the basis of the Offer is an odd amount, Utilitas intends to acquire the one additional share. 1. Shares being the object of the Offer On the date of this notice, the total share capital of ASTV is EUR 12,000,060, which comprises 20,000,000 A-shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.60 (sixty cents), and 1 B-share with a nominal value of EUR 60 (sixty). ASTV A-shares are freely transferable. ASTV A-shares are listed in the Baltic Main List of Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange (with a ticker TVEAT) and registered in the Estonian Securities Register with ISIN code EE3100026436. The Offer will be made for the purchase of all ASTV A-shares not held by the Offerors, which represent 30% of all ASTV A-shares, on terms and conditions set out in the Prospectus. The object of the Offer is 6,000,000 ASTV A-shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.60 (sixty cents) per share. Each ASTV A-share grants the shareholder the right to participate in the general meeting of ASTV shareholders and in the distribution of profits and, upon dissolution, of the remaining assets of ASTV, as well as other rights provided by law or stipulated by the articles of association of ASTV. Each ASTV A-share grants the shareholder one vote at the general meeting of shareholders of ASTV. 1. Approval by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority and publication of the Offer documents In accordance with the laws of the Republic of Estonia, the Offerors will submit the Prospectus and a notice of the Offer as separate documents to EFSA for approval. According to the SMA, EFSA shall decide on the approval of the Prospectus and the separate notice of the Offer within 15 calendar days as of the receipt of the respective application of the Offerors. The notice of the Offer and Prospectus shall be published after their approval by EFSA on the date specified by EFSA. The terms and conditions of the Offer (including the purchase price of the shares being the object of the Offer) and its acceptance will be set out in the Prospectus and the notice of the Offer to be published by the Offerors. The Offer will be made only after the approval of the notice of the Offer and the Prospectus by EFSA. 1. P ublication and places of distribution of the Offer documents When approved by EFSA, the notice of the Offer and the Prospectus will be published in electronic form: -- On the web page of Nasdaq Tallinn ( www.nasdaqbaltic.com ); and -- On the web page of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority ( www.fi.ee ); and made available on hard copy at the addresses published in the Prospectus. 1. Important information This notice does not constitute, or form part of, any offer, invitation or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction. The Offer will be made in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Estonia and will not be subject to any review or approval by any foreign regulatory authority. The Offer will not be made to persons whose participation in the Offer requires an additional offer document to be prepared, a registration effected or that any other measures would be taken in addition to those required under the laws of the Republic of Estonia. In the event of any inconsistency between the contents of the Prospectus and any other document or release, the provisions of the Prospectus in the Estonian language shall prevail. This notice is not for release or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Persons receiving this document or any other related documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must observe these restrictions and must not send or distribute this document in or into the relevant jurisdictions. Neither this document nor any other information supplied in connection with the Offer should be considered as a recommendation by either Offeror or by any other person to any recipient of this document (including any other information supplied in connection with the Offer) to sell any ASTV A-shares. Each person who contemplates selling any shares should make its own independent investigation of the financial condition and affairs of ASTV and its subsidiaries, and its own appraisal of the Offer. Unless otherwise specified in this notice, all information contained in this notice is presented as at the date of this notice.