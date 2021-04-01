30 hour battery life, fast charging, astounding sound, easy control and clever folding design

Philips TAPH805 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones is now available in United Arab Emirates. These headphones provide excellent audio performance, comfort, and design and build quality. They sound great, feel good, look good and play long.

Enjoy perfect audio, undisturbed

With a Hi-Res source, you'll get the full benefit of lossless audio that's recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs for a brilliantly lifelike performance.

The headphone's Advanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) hybrid technology cancels out background noise, thanks to four ECM microphones two feed-back microphones inside the earcup and two feed-forward microphones outside the earcup. Users can enjoy audio and music as it was intended to be heard, undisturbed.

Intuitive control

Swiping on the right earcup controls the volume and basic voice assistant functions, while a single tap activates or deactivates active noise cancelling, or lets you instantly engage Awareness Mode to hear more of the world around you as your music continues to play. Physical buttons allow users to play, pause, skip forwards and backwards, or access essential call features.

Perfect sound

Music sounds just as the original artists heard it, faithfully reproduced by the large, high-quality 40mm diameter speakers. These are capable of hi-resolution performance with a wide HRA-accredited bandwidth of 7 to 40,000 Hz.

Compact folding design

Even with all the technology required for an astounding personal audio experience, the TAPH805 is one of the lightest models in its class, at just 235 grams. It is perfect for travelling and easy to store, thanks to a unique folding design that allows it to be quickly folded to pocketable size, or folded flat.

Freedom of movement

Users can enjoy all of their favourite music and audio from their phones, tablets or laptops, thanks to standard Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity that provides both high-quality sound and freedom from annoying tangled wires.

The 30 hour battery life is more than enough for even the longest trip or flight, and just takes 2 hours of charging. Even a five minute rapid charge is enough for another two hours of playback. Quick charge delivers six hours of playback from just 15 minutes of charging. The headphones can even be used without battery power, via the included audio cable, which also helps connect to airline inflight entertainment systems.

A simple touch on the headband activates Google Assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Philips TAPH805 is available for an MSRP of AED 569.00 Sharaf DG and Amazon.ae

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. ('TP Vision') is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited ('TPV'), which is one of the world's leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005005/en/

Contacts:

Kayla Lee

GlobalPR Agency

kayla@globalpr.agency