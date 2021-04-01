Addition of Zade Zalatimo expands HPC's global coverage capabilities

Hunter Point Capital ("HPC"), an independent investment firm focused on taking minority stakes in middle-market alternative asset managers, announced today the appointment of Zade Zalatimo as an Operating Partner. Based in Dubai, Mr. Zalatimo will lead HPC's capital formation and institutional investor relations across the Middle East.

Mr. Zalatimo was previously a Senior Executive Officer of Carlyle MENA, responsible for leading The Carlyle Group's fundraising efforts in the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia, and oversaw the firm's relationships with family offices, endowments, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds in the region.

"We are pleased to welcome Zade to Hunter Point Capital's growing team of experienced professionals," said Avi Kalichstein, CEO of Hunter Point Capital. "Zade's established network of relationships and capital formation experience across the Middle East will deepen HPC's global investor relations and fundraising capabilities."

Mr. Zalatimo added, "It is a privilege to join the Hunter Point Capital team during this period of rapid strategic growth. I am excited to help expand the firm's presence across the Middle East and help educate regional institutions about Hunter Point's unique offering of value-added services for GPs."

Prior to his time at The Carlyle Group, Mr. Zalatimo was a partner with Investcorp and CEO of Investcorp Saudi Arabia, responsible for the strategic direction and deliverables of the business. Mr. Zalatimo started his career in finance at Lehman Brothers as an associate in the Capital Markets Program. He holds a B.A. in Political Economy from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

For more information, please visit https://www.hunterpointcapital.com/ and for inquiries, please contact info@hunterpointcapital.com.

About Hunter Point Capital, LLC

Hunter Point Capital (HPC) is an independent investment firm seeking minority stakes in middle-market alternative asset managers in private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure strategies around the world. Launched in 2020 and headquartered in New York, HPC provides its partners with value-added capabilities, including strategic advice, LP capital formation, and other enterprise-enhancing services. For more information, visit https://www.hunterpointcapital.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006069/en/

Contacts:

David Wells Catherine Johnson

Prosek Partners

212.279.3115

dwells@prosek.com /cjohnson@prosek.com