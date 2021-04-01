A new report compares the regulatory frameworks of the European Union and India to manage end-of-life solar panels. It also assesses and analyzes the PV waste market and processing capacities in India, while sharing recommendations for Indian stakeholders.From pv magazine India A new report, backed by the Indian government, says that solar panel producers (instead of end owners) should be held accountable for PV waste. The "PV Waste Management in India" report was prepared as part of an EU-India technical cooperation project on renewable energy and energy efficiency in India, with the support ...

