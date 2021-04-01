Enjoy and BT Extend Partnership for Personalised At Home Retail Experience

Exclusive Partnership Supports BT's Drive for Service Leadership Across the U.K.

LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoy Technology Inc. ("Enjoy"), a technology-powered platform reinventing "Commerce at Home," announced today that BT Group, the company's exclusive U.K. partner through the BT and EE brands, has extended their partnership through 2025. BT has also made an investment in Enjoy, strengthening the partnership and demonstrating BT's continued commitment to providing the most personal and local service in the industry.

Enjoy is a technology company that is reinventing "Commerce at Home" by partnering with the world's premium consumer brands to provide a personalised, high-touch retail experience in the comfort of home. Co-founded by Apple retail strategist, Ron Johnson, Enjoy has pioneered a new retail experience that brings EE's in-store experience and trusted support through Enjoy's full-time, trained Experts directly to a customer's home.

Enjoy's partnership with BT Group began in 2018 and today covers nearly 80% of the U.K. population. Enjoy employs more than 600 people in the U.K. with facilities in more than 20 cities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Our work with BT Group has been instrumental in bringing Enjoy's 'Commerce at Home' experience through the door and into the homes of more customers across the U.K.," said Ron Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Enjoy. "BT continues to be an amazing partner and together we reach nearly 80% of the U.K. population. We are pleased to extend our exclusive partnership as we provide a world-class experience for customers and their new BT and EE products and services."

Marc Allera, CEO, BT's Consumer division, said, "The value of our partnership with Enjoy is clearer than ever. Over the past year, we've been able to continue to offer the most personal and local service in the U.K. despite the closure of our stores during lockdown. We're showing our commitment to providing the best multi-channel service in the industry by extending our partnership for a further four years and investing to be a part of this mobile retail technology offer."

BT has created the best and widest customer service network in the U.K., with expert teams providing support in local contact centres, on the high street in over more than 600 stores across the U.K., and in customers' homes through its partnership with Enjoy. BT customers can also get expert, easy to access help 24/7 through the My BT App.

To learn more about Enjoy visit www.enjoy.com and to learn more about BT visit www.bt.com .

About Enjoy:

Enjoy is a technology-powered platform reinventing "Commerce at Home" by providing a personalised, high-touch retail experience in the comfort of home. Enjoy partners with some of the world's premium consumer brands to deliver the products their customers love, when and where they want them. Co-founded by Apple retail strategist, Ron Johnson, Enjoy has pioneered a new retail experience that can do everything a traditional retail experience offers through its Mobile Store. Enjoy has served millions of customers, changing how they have experienced purchasing new products and currently operates in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA Enjoy has raised more than $350 million, and has become the leader in the re-emergence of "Commerce at Home." To learn more about Enjoy, please visit: www.enjoy.com.

About BT Group:

BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK. For the year ended 31 March 2020, BT Group's reported revenue was £22,905m with reported profit before taxation of £2,353m. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.bt.com/about .

