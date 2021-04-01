Anzeige
Coop Pank Bonds Listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, April 1, 2021

Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the unsecured subordinated bonds issued by Coop
Pank (short name: CPAB055031A) were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by
Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, April 1, 2021. 

The total size of the unsecured and subordinated bond issue is EUR 10 million.
The nominal value of one bond is EUR 1000, and the annual coupon rate is 5.5%.
The bonds will mature on March 31, 2031. 

The listing follows the public offering of Coop Pank bonds to retail and
institutional investors. The offering was oversubscribed 6.2 times, and in
total 2013 investors subscribed for the bonds. 

"When Coop Pank made an IPO and listed its shares on the exchange in the end of
2019, about 11 000 Estonian people made an investment in the company. I'm happy
to see that Coop Pank has been growing rapidly together with all those people
and is now offering both their current and potential investors an opportunity
to invest in the bonds of the bank," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. 

"Coop Pank has shown more than a 40% yearly growth rate over the last four
years and our footprint is becoming more and more visible in the Estonian
economy. We believe our brand awareness has been growing both among retail and
business clients and this lays a good foundation for growing our market share,"
said Margus Rink, CEO of Coop Pank. "We had a belief that the interest for the
bonds will be high, but I have to admit I didn't expect the offering will be
six times oversubscribed. I'm sincerely thankful to see Coop Pank is being
trusted and seen as a good investment opportunity." 

About Coop Pank

Based on Estonian capital, Coop Pank is one of the five universal banks
operating in Estonia and its banking services are used by more than 90,900
clients. Coop Pank uses the synergies between retail and banking and brings
everyday banking services closer to home. The strategic owner of the bank is
the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network includes 330 stores. 


About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



Media Relations:       
+    Ott Raidla      
+    +372 5552 4824    
+    Ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
------------------------------
