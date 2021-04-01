American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Is it Possible to Own Bitcoin in a Self-Directed IRA?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Can investors hold Bitcoin in a Self-Directed IRA? Recent headlines have seen volatile price swings for the cryptocurrency. For many, seeing Bitcoin eclipse $30,000 per coin and even $40,000 and above has changed the landscape. It is introduced the concept of cryptocurrency to a larger audience, which justifiably has many retirement investors wondering whether it is possible to use a tax-advantaged account like an IRA for investing in cryptocurrencies.

The most recent post at the American IRA blog goes into greater detail. First, the post highlights how the IRS prohibits certain types of assets from being held within an IRA. For example, a life insurance policy cannot be held within an IRA, nor can collectibles like art or fine wines. But because the IRS prohibits specific types of assets from use within a retirement account, it also leaves the door open for investing in many alternative asset classes.

The post quotes a Forbes article in which it is stressed that the question is not whether it is legal for an IRA to own bitcoin, but rather whether or not the IRS strictly prohibits it. But in 2014, the IRS laid out how Bitcoin would be treated for tax purposes: it would be treated as private property. This means that investors who make a profit on the sale of Bitcoin, for example, would owe taxes on it. Of course, owning property within an IRA is a different idea entirely.

The post goes into greater detail about the issue, specifying how Self-Directed IRAs work. "This post is important because it talks about what many people believe is the next great alternative asset class," says Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA.

In the post, American IRA also details what is precisely meant by a "Bitcoin IRA," which is a term often thrown about as investors look for new ways to invest. As the post mentions, there is no type of IRA known as a "Bitcoin IRA," but it is more of a marketing term.

