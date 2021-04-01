~ The two companies to combine ingredients to create the line of delicious, artisan plant-based specialty vegan foods ~

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC PINK: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Grande Cheese, a privately-owned grocery chain and artisanal cheese manufacturer based in Toronto, Ontario, to collaborate and create a tasty line of plant-based vegan cheeses, dough, bread, and other specialty food products.





"Grande Cheese is a well known and respected brand when it comes to creating delicious artisan Italian foods," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "We are combining our culinary expertise to create a new and exciting line of plant-based of specialty vegan foods which will be sold in our respective retail locations. As new products are introduced to our customers, they will also be available online through our e-commerce platform."

For over 60 years, Grande Cheese has been producing handcrafted award-winning Italian cheeses using traditional recipes that have been passed down for generations. Each Grande Cheese location boasts an in-house kitchen and bakery that produces freshly baked bread, artisanal pizzas, and ready-to-enjoy Italian meals, plus a deli-counter serving over 500 varieties of cheese and fine cured meats sourced from Canada and Italy.

To produce specialty vegan products, Plant&Co and Grande Cheese will eliminate eggs and dairy-based ingredients such as milk, butter, buttermilk, from the new line of vegan specialty foods. It is no easy task to produce delicious vegan specialty products without these ingredients, but the combined kitchens of Plant&Co and Grande Cheese will bring their culture of cooking excellence and commitment to authenticity to successfully launch this new line of vegan foods.

About Grande Cheese

Grande Cheese is renowned for its commitment to authenticity, importing only the finest traditional Italian staples such as rich olive oils and vinegars, roasted red peppers and spicy pickled eggplant, and artisanal pasta and delightful panettone. We carefully source our premium Italian brands to ensure fresh and simple ingredients local to Italy are featured heavily, honouring our country's culture of cooking excellence. For more information visit: www.grandecheese.ca.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCPK: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. For more information please visit: www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com. Interested entrepreneurs can find more information regarding YamChops franchising opportunities by visiting: https://yamchops.com/pages/franchise.

