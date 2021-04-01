The five solar-plus-storage facilities will be located in Zambézia and Nampula provinces.The Belgian development agency, Enabel, has launched a tender for the construction of five solar mini-grids in Zambézia and Nampula provinces, in Mozambique. The agency specified that the photovoltaic systems will have to be sized such that the diesel generators they replace will only be needed in case of emergencies. The five mini-grids must have a PV capacity ranging from 75 kW to 230 kW, a storage capacity of between 445 kWh and 1,130 kWh and a back-up diesel generator with an installed power of 45 kVa ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...