The Scandinavian country saw the installation of more than 400 MW of PV systems last year. The Swedish solar market keeps being driven by rooftop PV.Sweden's operational PV capacity increased from 698 MW at the end of 2019 to 1.09 GW a year later, according to provisional figures released by the Swedish solar energy association, Svensk Solenergi. "A barrier is broken, it is wonderful that we can finally start counting Swedish installed power in gigawatts," the association's CEO, Anna Werner, said. The figures showed 2020 was the country's best for solar deployment, with more than 400 MW of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...