1Spatial, working in collaboration with Version 1, has signed a multiyear contract with the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) with total potential value in excess of £0.9m over five years. Its 1Integrate software will help manage the land-use data used to verify subsidy claims made by farmers. Significantly 1Spatial will also be working with Defra on a time and materials basis to assist the evolution of the current scheme to support the 25-year environmental plan, which is part of the government's broader commitment to deliver net zero.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...