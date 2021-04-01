Impact Healthcare REIT has published its FY20 annual results. Although many of the headline numbers in respect of FY20 have been previously released, the detailed results provide an opportunity to assess the strong progress made during the year, and the resilience of tenant operators and the group's strategy, against the challenging backdrop of the pandemic. Portfolio growth with continuing full rent collection underpins the recently announced increase in targeted DPS for FY21.

