Kaye is proud to announce that we have earned ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation by the China National Accreditation for Conformity Assessments (CNAS) and by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China (CNCA) for our China calibration laboratory, making it the third Kaye lab with such distinction. The China lab joins the Germany lab, located in Pforzheim, and the Americas lab, located in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, to tout this accreditation.

"Being able to support locally our Chinese clients with an accredited and certified laboratory ensures compliance and traceability against internationally established standards in-China-for-China and is an important step in our pre- and after sales support for Kaye customers around the globe" says Frank Kies, General Manager of Kaye.

ISO 17025 Accreditation reaffirms that Kaye labs demonstrate the highest standards and competency in generating valid results across the Kaye product line. Furthermore, the accolade guarantees the high-quality standard of accuracy in thermal, pressure, humidity, and electric calibration.

Pharmaceutical and biotech businesses throughout China that rely upon calibration from 17025 accredited labs can now have all their work done in one seamless process through the Kaye laboratory. Working with Kaye will now also give customers more flexibility in cooperating internationally with clients that expect this high standard of verified equipment.

With expertise in all areas of calibration, the Kaye lab is able to perform temperature calibrations from -80°C to 420°C and DCV from 10mV to 220mV range.

"The needs of our customers have always been among our highest priorities here at Kaye," says Xiqing Wu, sales leader of mainland China Taiwan. "Having yet another facility with this world-renowned accreditation shows our customer base that we're trained, prepared, and excited to work with them on all of their calibration needs."

About Kaye

For more than sixty years, Kaye has been at the forefront of high accuracy process measurement, for applications from thermal process validation and environmental and cold chain monitoring, to sensor calibration. https://www.kayeinstruments.com

Kaye is a subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation

