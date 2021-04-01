NETELLER's new loyalty programme rewards customers for using their digital wallet

NETELLER, powered by leading specialised payments platform Paysafe (PSFE: NYSE), announces the launch of NETELLER Knect. NETELLER Knect is a loyalty programme that rewards customers for choosing to pay with their NETELLER digital wallet. It has launched today in over 100 countries.

NETELLER customers can earn points for using their wallet or prepaid Mastercard, which they'll be able to exchange for e-money, discounts with participating merchants, gift cards for leading retailers, or interests in cryptocurrency via the NETELLER Cryptocurrency Service. New and exciting reward options will be added on an ongoing basis.

Applicable transactions for earning NETELLER Knect points include wallet deposits, withdrawals, cryptocurrency transactions, and prepaid card transactions.

The launch of NETELLER Knect builds on the success of Paysafe's Skrill Knect loyalty programme which launched in November 2019 and rewards customers for connecting with others. Since the introduction of Skrill Knect over one million consumers have enrolled in the programme and over one billion points have been rewarded.

Commenting on the launch, Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER and Income Access at Paysafe, said: "I'm excited to see our NETELLER Knect loyalty programme go live as the first in a number of initiatives which are set to reward our valued customers. From today, all of our digital wallet customers will be able to enjoy exciting rewards just by using their wallet or prepaid Mastercard."

He added: "We place huge value on our partners and merchant relationships too, and the Knect loyalty programme benefits them as well. NETELLER helps to connect businesses with millions of customers worldwide and we are always looking to find partners that can help us offer the best rewards to our customers at the best time."

For more information about NETELLER Knect, visit https://www.neteller.com/en/neteller-knect

About NETELLER

Founded in 1999, NETELLER is a digital wallet which offers people the ability to send and spend money online from a simple account. It allows customers to upload funds from credit and debit cards, bank accounts and a variety of alternative payment methods and use those funds to send money to friends and family or spend online wherever they see NETELLER at the checkout. Customers can also use a prepaid Net+ card wherever Mastercard is accepted. For businesses, NETELLER connects them to millions of wallet holders around the world.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (PSFE: NYSE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

