01.04.2021 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (141/21)

On request of Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB, company registration number
556971-0188, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and warrants
to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 6,
2021. 

Shares

Short name:               EURA          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,108,137       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015660345      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             219374         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556971-0188       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Equity Rights

Short name:           EURA TO1                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to  1,562,500                   
 be listed:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:              1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription  
                 price of SEK 8.32               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:       March 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:        March 29, 2023                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:            SE0015660626                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:            1                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:          221335                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:         MiFID II tick size table            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
