Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (141/21)

On request of Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB, company registration number 556971-0188, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and warrants to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 6, 2021. Shares Short name: EURA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,108,137 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015660345 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219374 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556971-0188 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: EURA TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 1,562,500 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 8.32 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: March 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 29, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015660626 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 221335 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.