On 24 March 2021, BioPharma Credit (BPCR) announced that it has entered into a US$150m senior secured loan agreement alongside BioPharma Fund V (which provided a further US$150m) with LumiraDx - a next-generation, point-of-care diagnostic company. LumiraDx manufactures rapid diagnostics equipment, including antibody and antigen tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 infections, used by the UK National Health Service, the CVS Pharmacy chain in the US and widely deployed in Africa in cooperation with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The transaction assists BPCR in achieving full dividend cover this year.

