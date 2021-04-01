The year 2020 was transformational for Acacia Pharma, with the US approval of its two lead assets, BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) for the treatment and prevention of post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) and BYFAVO (remimazolam), an IV sedative for use during invasive medical procedures. Both assets have now been launched, BARHEMSYS in August 2020 and BYFAVO in January 2021. By marketing two products through a small but experienced salesforce, Acacia should realise significant operational synergies. Launches are in the early phase, with the focus on gaining wide formulary access in FY21; this should translate to significant revenue generation from FY22 onwards and maiden operating profit from FY23. Our updated valuation of Acacia Pharma is €1,278m.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...