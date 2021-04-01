ProCell Surgical Inc. Awarded Breakthrough Technology Agreement With Premier

CANTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / ProCell Surgical Inc. has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Breakthrough Technology with Premier. Effective April 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Perfusion Products.

"ProCell Surgical is delighted to have received a Breakthrough Technology Agreement with Premier for our proprietary Sponge Blood Recovery device. We believe that this elevates the standard of care for surgical patients during these challenging times," stated Mike Kehoe, the CEO of ProCell Surgical.

ProCell Surgical Sponge Blood Recovery Unit

ProCell's Sponge Blood Recovery Unit (SBRU) is the first and only medical device to automate surgical sponge-blood recovery for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT). ProCell's SBRU replaces the outdated, manual activity of hand-wringing blood-laden surgical sponges with an automated, more efficient blood collection process. A member of the medical team simply drops the blood-laden sponges into the SBRU device and closes the lid. Once connected to standard operating room vacuum suction, ProCell's SBRU automatically deploys in a downward direction effectively extracting the blood from surgical sponges. The recovered blood is then sent to the IAT equipment via its own suction tubing where it is processed before being reinfused into the patient during that same surgical procedure. The SBRU is sterile, compact, and disposable.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About ProCell Surgical Inc.

ProCell Surgical Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to elevating the standard of care through developing and manufacturing proprietary medical devices. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, ProCell's Sponge-Blood Recovery Unit is the first and only medical device to automate surgical sponge-blood recovery for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT).

For more information, please contact Kirsten Coviello, ProCell Surgical Inc.'s Vice President of Marketing, at kcoviello@procellsi.com.

SOURCE: ProCell Surgical Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638573/ProCell-Surgical-Inc-Awarded-Breakthrough-Technology-Agreement-With-Premier