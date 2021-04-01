Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights as at 31st March 2021

1 April 2021

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

(The "Company")

Total Voting Rights

31stMarch 2021



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 31stMarch 2021:



• 491,418,641 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

• 74,246,108 Ordinary shares held in treasury

• 565,664,749 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)



The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 491,418,641.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745352