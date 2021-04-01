Anzeige
Genel Energy PLC: Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report 
01-Apr-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 April 2021 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report 
 
Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 
2020 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of 
proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 6 May 2021. 
As current legislation and government guidance relating to COVID-19 prohibits indoor public gatherings, our 2021 AGM 
will be convened with the minimum quorum of shareholders present in order to conduct the business of the meeting. 
Shareholders are urged to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy and submit their voting instructions in 
advance by completing and signing the Form of Proxy accompanying the 2021 AGM Notice (or appoint a proxy electronically 
if their shares are held in CREST) before 11.00am on Tuesday, 4 May 2021. Shareholders must not attend the AGM in 
person. 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have 
also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 96758 
EQS News ID:  1180417 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
