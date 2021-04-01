Evolve Bank & Trust Names Ryan Gilbert and Ed Labry to Its Payment Processing Solutions Advisory Board

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a financial technology global leader, today announced the formation of their Payment Processing Solutions Advisory Board (PPSAB) including members Ryan Gilbert, General Partner of Propel Venture Partners, and Edward (Ed) Labry, Vice Chairman of First Data Corporation. This group of seasoned professionals brings comprehensive financial and payments expertise from various market segments and will provide guidance to support continued innovation at Evolve.

"We are so pleased to have Ryan [Gilbert] and Ed [Labry] as members of this board," said Scot Lenoir, Chairman of Evolve Bancorp Inc. "Ryan and Ed are respected thought-leaders and bring tremendous understanding of the payments industry. We look forward to their contributions as Evolve continues to advance our technology and solution offerings for our current and future partners."

About Ryan Gilbert

General Partner, Propel Venture Partners; Executive Chairman, SmartBizLoans

As a founder and investor, Ryan brings over 20 years of global financial services expertise spanning payments, remittances, credit, security, and compliance to his funds and companies. Ryan represents Propel Venture Partners on the boards of Guideline, EaseCentral, Steady, Charlie Finance, and Grabango. He is co-sponsor and CEO of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a NASDAQ-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company. He serves as the executive chairman of SmartBizLoans, a small business lending marketplace that he founded as an entrepreneur-in-residence at Venrock; a director of bKash, Bangladesh's leading remittance network; and a director of River City Bank in Sacramento. His prior roles include co-founder and CEO of real estate payments company PropertyBridge (acquired by MoneyGram International), an early investor in Eventbrite, and a founding advisor to Square. Ryan graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, and is member of the State Bar of California.

About Edward (Ed) Labry III

Former CEO and Vice Chairman, First Data Corporation

During his 34-year career in the payment industry, Ed Labry led both First Data Corporation and Concord EFS, Inc., prior to its acquisition by First Data in 2004. He is best known for Concord's role in the acceptance of credit and debit cards in the supermarket and quick service restaurant industries. Ed and his team also consolidated the PIN-based networks under the brand name the STAR Network which accelerated ATM placement and acceptance of PIN-based debit at the point of sale. Under his leadership, STAR quickly became the largest PIN-based network in the US and is still the largest ATM network and second only to the card association at the point of sale. Ed attended the University of Alabama and graduated from Cumberland University. In 2002, Cumberland honored him with the "Award of the Phoenix", the school's highest honor, and was later presented with an honorary doctorate for his role in helping develop and advance Cumberland's business school and master's degree program. Ed has received various awards and honors in the payments industry with his favorite being the first-ever Distinguished Payments Professional of the Year Award by the Electronic Transaction Association.

About Evolve:

Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best-in-class financial institution offering specialized services in Payment Processing Solutions, Banking, Mortgages, and Trust Services. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the Payment Processing Industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace seven years in a row and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest growing companies. For more information about Evolve, go to: www.getevolved.com.

Evolve Bank & Trust Contact:

Thomas E. Holmes Jr.

Senior Vice President

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Email: thomas.holmes@getevolved.com

Office: 866.367.2611

Related Files

ed-labry.jpg

GilbertR_Headshot1.jpg

Related Images

SOURCE: Evolve Bank & Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638391/Evolve-Bank-Trust-Names-Ryan-Gilbert-and-Ed-Labry-to-Its-Payment-Processing-Solutions-Advisory-Board