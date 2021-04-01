DHS Energy Expands Global Direct Operations with $250M Acquisition of French Touchan Holdings

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / DHS, a private equity and joint venture firm announced today the acquisition of its independent distribution partner, DHS France S.p.A., creating a new corporate subsidiary, effective April 14, 2021.

The purchase included all shares of the French-based importer and distributor of DHS' implants, instrumentation and advanced surgical technologies. According to Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS, Fernando, "DHS France S.p.A.has been a key strategic partner for the past eight years, distributing our knee replacement systems, as well as our IntratechGPS® computer-assisted surgery technology. We look forward to expanding our investment in the new subsidiary with an even broader portfolio of products over the coming years." DHS France S.p.A. employs distribution and sales professionals who provide products through independent agencies throughout the country.

"We are eager to integrate the DHS France S.p.A.team in to our corporate structure under the continued leadership of Franco Singleri," said Rakesh Sarna, Chairman of DHS. "Going direct will allow us to provide even greater service to our customers in this important market. "With this acquisition, DHS now has direct operations in eight global markets with distribution in more than 35 countries. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

ABOUT DHS

DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, private equity / joint venture, and global public relations and communications firm. Their strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. They provide their clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, investments, venture capital projects, advertising, and other communications services. Their clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

They began as a unique grassroots and advocacy firm with customized services for an elite group of clients, then added private investments and acquisitions. Their work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and they manage issues for their clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.

They use their core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Their expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics, and media. Their reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. They know what it takes to win in difficult situations. They have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups, and the world's most successful companies. They leverage what others cannot.

CONTACT:

DHS

Steve Palmer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

s.palmer@dhs-grp.com

202-719-0398

SOURCE: DHS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637793/DHS-Energy-Expands-Global-Direct-Operations-with-250M-Acquisition-of-French-Touchan-Holdings