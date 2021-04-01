Through two transactions, Dream Advisors has recently added two recently built logistics assets to its growing German portfolio.

Dream acquired a state-of-the-art distribution center in the established commercial area of Ulm-Nord with direct access to motorway A8. The asset consists of approximately 5,000 m2 warehouse, office and training areas and is long-term let to a single tenant. Dream also acquired a high quality 4,100 m2 long-term let warehouse and production asset in Herbrechtingen through a sale and lease back transaction. The asset is located along motorway A7 and includes extra lands for future expansion potential. "

"Both modern high spec logistics assets are strategically located at one of the most frequented motorway crosses in Germany and provides the occupants with a clear competitive edge. The assets are ideally situated in Dream's growing cluster in the vicinity of Ulm and Augsburg", stated Matthias Femes, Director Investments at Dream Advisors.

About Dream Advisors

Dream Advisors is affiliated with the Toronto-listed Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN). DIR currently owns a €2.2 billion diversified industrial real estate portfolio comprising 182 assets totaling approximately 2.6 million square meters of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, U.S., and Europe.

In addition, over the past several years Toronto and Frankfurt listed Dream Global REIT assembled a portfolio of €4.3 billion in Europe and is well known in many local European markets.

During 2020, the REIT acquired 42 industrial and logistics properties in the Netherlands and Germany totaling about €300 million through 13 separate transactions. In 2021, including these two transactions, we have acquired four more properties totaling about €100 million.

Dream Advisors expects to continue to actively acquire European assets in 2021. Dream Advisors has been assisted in these German deals by Greenberg Traurig (legal) and Duff Phelps REAG (technical).

