Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for Byggmästare A J Ahlström H (142/21)

Byggmästare A J Ahlström H have since Mars 22, 2021, a new industry classification. Please see details below. Byggmästare A J Ahlström H: Instrument details: Short Name: AJA B ISIN Code: SE0006510491 Order Book ID: 105147 ICB Classification: Industry code: 50, Industrial Super sector code: 5020, Industrial goods & service For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB