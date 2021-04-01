Terminus Group: Why does an ecosystem matter in AI CITY?

DEYANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / The term "AI CITY" has attracted a lot of attention since Terminus Group attended The Economist Technology for Change event. In the speech of Victor Ai, founder and CEO of Terminus Group, AI CITY was introduced to the audience as a fresh new concept unfolding the next phase of the development of smart cities.

What is "AI CITY"? It can be understood as a city area managed by the digital ecosystem including intelligent spatial solutions and innovations, empowered by digital layers, sensors, embedded devices, large data sets, and a real-time autonomous operation center. While the traditional smart city is more relevant to development aspects and upgrading the city infrastructure, Terminus AI CITY focuses more on operations and integration of AI-powered technologies. In the AI CITY, Terminus' engineers design every digital layer and device to fit into the integrated data-driven system - the city, therefore achieving an autonomously running digital urban ecosystem.

Night view of Terminus AI CITY. /Terminus Group

"We are not only a smart service/solution provider but an AI ecosystem builder," said Victor Ai during talks with The Economist community. "It is vital to create the whole system from fundamental digital devices to central operation management to make the AI-driven city come true. Terminus AI CITY would be nothing like traditional smart cities - it is the advancement featuring an organic data-driven ecosystem that provides customized services to the residents of the city. We are eyeing a great change called 'City as a Service," he added.

Terminus AI CITY is built based on the new technology infrastructure. The digital economy is being developed through new ICT technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, and so forth. A wide range of urban innovations therefore sprung up thanks to the ICT technologies, including faster and more reliable connectivity, supercomputing, cloud, and intelligent solutions. AI CITY, as a more refined version of the smart city, involves a data-driven digital system focused on autonomously solving particular urban management issues.

Digital layers in AI CITY. /Terminus Group

Terminus AI CITY will create a world in which the integral ecosystem encapsulates every single service and device. For example, the buildings will no longer simply be concrete structures, but "digital containers" capable of adjusting the brightness of lights, the layout of desks, the temperature of ACs, and so forth, based on real-time orders sent by "the city brain". More importantly, those lights, desks, ACs, locks, computers, and meeting rooms will be adjusted and managed autonomously only when their users need it, as AI CITY will be equipped with tailor-made data-driven solution satisfying every single participant of the ecosystem. While the scenarios are digitalized and customized, the whole city naturally becomes a synergetic digital ecosystem.

This way, the city could become a capable manager with the means to check and fix all the issues by itself. Terminus "Operation as a Service" city model coordinates six major divisions - security, environment, infrastructure, traffic, management, and services to address specific requirements from the perspective of the user-friendly city environment. The "Operation as a Service" concept can also make "bespoke urban services" come true, while the ecosystem can be evolving by itself through deep learning and data analytics. By more than enhancing the city's effectiveness and efficiency with the help of the hardware, AI CITY thoroughly redefines the concept of "the city".

The city will be equipped with an advanced data center, supercomputer center, cloud center, IoT sensors, and robotic services. /Terminus Group

Terminus AI CITY operation relies on TACOS (Terminus AI CITY Operating System) to merge and connect the whole city. TACOS, in a fashion similar to a smart phone operation system, enables various vertical solutions and industry chains to work together to solve urban issues. Meanwhile, the OTA-backed software enables each city layer in the AI CITY to capture personalized requests flexibly and instantly, tailoring complete systematic solutions. As for the hardware, the whole city will be equipped with an advanced data center, supercomputer center, cloud center, IoT sensors, and robotic services all over the place. Terminus robots, being the key part of its smart solutions, act as terminals connected to the robot management platform to reflect the real-time situation.

Aiming to achieve such a digital ecosystem, Terminus Group has partnered with over 100 tech companies and institutes from China and abroad to bring the most leading-edge innovations and digital technologies to the space. The tech alliance consists of digital system providers, AI labs, producers of consumer goods, live-streaming platforms, and manufacturers of tech devices.

In the future, such an intelligent operation system will bring economic and social benefits not only to the tech community but also to the stakeholders, businesses, researchers, policymakers, and citizen groups. From the global perspective, cities and urban environments are becoming more potent in upgrading the infrastructure and establishing an efficient, effective, and sustainable process of digitalization to meet the demands of their citizens. Following the trend, we will eventually enter the stage where the fusion of software, hardware, and ecosystem defines the future city.

