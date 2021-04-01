Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jusu Bars Corp. ("Jusu") has relaunched a new Shopify-powered version of its direct-to-consumer eCommerce website jusubar.com. The new site now offers direct-to-consumer delivery of refrigerated cold-pressed juices in Metro Calgary, Alberta, Metro Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, with this service now available to a total population in those areas of 4.4 million. This week, Jusu launched an order fulfillment site in Metro Vancouver that provides its cold-pressed juices and juice cleanses via pick-up or home delivery every Tuesday and Thursday from their Yaletown facility located at 1238 Homer Street, Vancouver, BC.

Better Plant Expands Jusu Juice Home Delivery to Vancouver and Launches New Online Ordering Platform



The new jusubar.com website features a Shopify-powered mobile-friendly theme, with enhanced speed, lifestyle images, and easily accessible information about how to purchase and about the Jusu juices. Juice subscription services are also available. Use the code MAINSQUEEZE for 10% off all juice orders from now until April 30th.

"The demand for cold-pressed juices is growing thanks to the associated health benefits compared to other juicing methods. When juice is processed using heat, many of the nutrients are destroyed. No heat is introduced during the processing of our juices," said Ashleen Montgomery, Director of Research and Development for Better Plant. "To maintain the quality and safety, our juices are treated using high pressure, eliminating the need to use preservatives or traditional pasteurization methods. We consulted with a registered holistic nutritionist on the quality of our juices and will continue to keep health and nutrition top of mind in the development of our future beverages."

On February 8, 2021 Better Plant took over operation and ownership of the Jusu Bar business. This involved taking over the operation of one Jusu Bar retail sit down location in Cadboro Bay, Victoria, as well as juice manufacturing and sales through retail and jusubar.com, which offers delivery services of refrigerated cold-pressed juices.

The Victoria Jusu Bar is located at Cadboro Bay at 2560B Sinclair Road, 15 minutes from downtown Victoria, in British Columbia. In addition to the full line of cold-press juices, other healthy food and beverage options are available at this location. The Victoria location fulfills pick-up juice orders every Tuesday and Thursday. Better Plant's Calgary delivery-only location offers daily direct-to-consumer deliveries of juices.

To promote sales at all locations, Better Plant will be running a series of posts on all Jusu Bar Instagram pages, and running a social media campaign on its central Jusu Juice Facebook page. The launches will also be promoted via radio and TV contests, giveaways and influencer marketing.

According to a research report by Technavio, the cold-pressed juices market is expected to grow by USD 237.77 million during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of about 6% during 2020-2024. According to Euromonitor International, by 2025, eCommerce will expand by an additional $1.4 trillion and account for half the growth in the global retail sector.

About Jusu Wellness Inc.

Jusu Wellness Inc. and Jusu Bars Corp. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Better Plant and they own and operate Jusu, a full spectrum wellness brand with a mission to enlighten consumers to the protective and effective properties of plant-based products. Jusu is committed to making pure, organic, plant-based products for consumption, home and personal care. This includes one JUSU Bar location, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, as well as an extensive direct-to-consumer product offering including cold-pressed juices, skin care and body products, and a home cleaning line. Jusu is fully dedicated to offering consumers healthier alternatives to currently available chemical-based products.



To purchase Jusu juices visit jusujuice.com, or follow @jusubars @jusubarvictoria @jusubarcalgary on Instagram. Use the code MAINSQUEEZE for 10% off all juice orders from now until April 30th.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. It has a direct to consumer platform for refrigerated goods that offers easy online ordering and convenient home delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care, body care and baby care. Jusu also has a line of plant-based all natural home cleaning products that are sold to cleaning companies, retailers and sold directly to consumers. Better Plant also offers operational, financial and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind, which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is developing drugs with psychedelic ingredients to treat obesity and to suppress appetite. Better Plant owns approximately 27% of NeonMind, which trades separately as a public company under the tickers (CSE: NEON) and (OTCQB: NMDBF).

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

