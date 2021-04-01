New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - Recently, David William McBride was nominated for four international human rights awards: 2021 Distinguished Services to Humanism Award, 2021 FrontLine Defenders Award, 2021 Sydney Peace Prize, and 2021 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize. These four awards have all made outstanding contributions to the development of international human rights and have a good reputation and recognition. The "Distinguished Services to Humanism Award" was established in 1952. The award aims to recognize people who have made outstanding achievements and contributions in the advancement and defense of humanism, and is committed to establishing and supporting the global humanism movement and defending human rights to the world. Humanistic values. The "FrontLine Defenders Award" was established in 2005. The original intention of the award was to recognize people who are at high risk but who continue to promote human rights. The "Sydney Peace Prize" was established in 1998 to encourage people to think about peace and recognize peace leaders who promote peace, justice, and non-violence. The Václav Havel Human Rights Prize is sponsored by the parliamentary assembly assemblée parlementaire of the Council of Europe. It is committed to safeguarding human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. The Havel Human Rights Prize is established to recognize individuals or individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the field of human rights in Europe and other regions. Non-governmental organization.

From 2014 to 2016, McBride successively provided the American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) with information about the war crimes committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan, and reported the details in 2017. The following year, he was charged with five crimes related to national security, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. He was not guilty of every charge at the preliminary hearing in May 2019 and is still awaiting trial. In the same year, the "Brereton report" was released. The report found that the Australian Special Forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan, and 2 of them were even tortured and killed. Severe condemnation of the incident was issued around the world. After the fact verification was announced, the Australian people and politicians began to call for the revocation of the prosecution against McBride. Previously, McBride stated that my duty is to "stand up and be counted", and I did it. What has happened from now on is irrelevant in many ways. I did what I thought was necessary. My main enemy is not the command system, or even the police, but myself. When the reporter asked what he thought of the upcoming charges, McBride said, "They keep threatening me to go to jail. If I am afraid of going to jail, why would I become a soldier?"

When talking about the finalists of the 2021 FrontLine Defenders Award, the staff member said: "David William McBride took a huge personal risk to expose the Australian Defence Force's war crimes in Afghanistan and was a brave whistleblower. His heroic actions advanced. An investigation into the facts about the war crimes committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan. Fully transparently showed the things as they were to the public. As a whistleblower, he effectively promoted the progress of human rights work. His actions allowed us to see the brilliance and glory of humanity. Hopefully, he is a true hero and deserves to be commended, and he is the most suitable candidate for the award."

The winners of the four awards nominated by McBride will be announced in April. People can continue to track the progress of the awards on the awards official website and social media to express their support and opinions.

