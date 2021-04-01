Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ENEDO OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 01, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 166531) ENEDO OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 25,090,458 new shares (ENEDON0121) of the share issue of Enedo Oyj will be traded as new shares as of April 06, 2021. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: ENEDON0121 ISIN code: FI4000490974 Orderbook id: 219983 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: April 06, 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260