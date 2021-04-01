Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2021 | 12:29
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ENEDO OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 01, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 166531)


ENEDO OYJ: NEW SHARES

A maximum of 25,090,458 new shares (ENEDON0121) of the share issue of Enedo Oyj
will be traded as new shares as of April 06, 2021. 

Identifiers of the new shares:

Trading code: ENEDON0121
ISIN code: FI4000490974
Orderbook id: 219983
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Listing date: April 06, 2021

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.