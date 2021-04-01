The solar developer is preparing to sell off its most profitable operation and is reliant on the goodwill of creditors as it plans to divest more of its Chinese solar projects.Chinese solar developer Shunfeng has updated shareholders on its latest grapples with creditors in an annual report very much focused on debts. The solar project company and LED manufacturer, which sold off its solar manufacturing operation in 2019, published figures which showed solar electricity sales revenue in China fell 34% last year, compared to the volume generated in 2019. That is not surprising given Shunfeng sold ...

