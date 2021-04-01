Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2021 | 13:05
NEO Finance AB: Notice on Convocation of ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of "NEO Finance", AB

Notice is hereby given that on the initiative and by the resolution of the
Board of "NEO Finance", AB, legal entity code 303225546, with the registered
office at A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius (hereinafter - the Company), ordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held on 23 April 2021 at
10:00 a.m. 

The meeting will be held in the Company's office at A. Vivulskio str. 7,
Vilnius in the administrative office of the Company. 

Agenda of the meeting:

1. Organizational issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders;

2. Approval of consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company
for the period between 01/01/2020 and 31/12/2020; 

3. Approval of the Company's profit (loss) distribution for 2020;

4. Regarding the appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated financial
statements of the Company for the financial year which will end in 31/12/2021. 



Drafts of decisions with related documentation and further information shall be
published separately by supplementing this notice. 

Other important information:

The natural person's authorization shall be notarized. An authorization issued
in a foreign state shall be translated into the Lithuanian language and
legalized under the procedure prescribed by the laws). 

A shareholder or his proxy shall have the right to vote in writing in advance
by filling in a general ballot paper. At the request of the shareholder, the
Company shall send a general ballot paper to the shareholder by registered mail
free of charge at least 10 days before the meeting. The filled-in general
ballot paper and the document attesting the voting right shall be submitted to
the Company no later than until the meeting, sending by registered mail or
providing them at the address of the registered office of the Company indicated
in the notice. 

The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes may
propose additions to the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders by
submitting with every proposed additional item of the agenda a draft resolution
of the general meeting of shareholders or, when no resolution is required, an
explanation. Proposals on addition to the agenda shall be submitted in writing
or sent by e-mail. Written proposals shall be submitted to the Company on
business days or sent by registered mail at the address of the registered
office of the Company indicated in the notice. Proposals submitted by e-mail
shall be sent to the following e-mail: info@paskoluklubas.lt. The agenda shall
be supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. If the agenda of the general meeting
of shareholders is supplemented, the Company shall notify on the additions no
later than 10 days before the meeting in the same ways as in the case of
convocation of the meeting. 

The shareholders, who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes, at
any time before the general meeting of shareholders or during the meeting, may
propose new draft resolutions on items which are or will be included in the
agenda of the meeting. The proposals may be submitted in writing or sent by
e-mail. Written proposals shall be submitted to the Company on business days or
sent by registered mail at the address of the registered office of the Company
indicated in the notice. Proposals submitted by e-mail shall be sent to the
following e-mail: info@paskoluklubas.lt. 

The shareholders shall have the right to submit to the Company in advance
questions relating to the items on the agenda of the meeting. The shareholders
may submit their written questions to the Company on business days or send by
registered mail at the address of the registered office of the Company
indicated in the notice no later than 3 business days before the meeting. The
Company will reply to the questions by e-mail or in writing before the meeting,
except the questions which are related to the Company's commercial (industrial)
secret, confidential information or which have been submitted later than 3
business days before the meeting. 

The Company does not provide the possibility of participating and voting at the
meeting by means of electronic communications. 

The shareholder shall have the right to authorize through electronic
communications means another person (natural or legal) to participate and vote
in the meeting on behalf of the shareholder. No notarization of such
authorization is required. The shareholder must confirm the proxy issued
through electronic communications means by an electronic signature developed by
a secure signature-creation device and approved by a qualified certificate
effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder shall inform the
Company on the proxy issued through electronic communications means to the
following e-mail: info@paskoluklubas.lt no later than until the last business
day before the meeting at 10:00 a.m. The proxy and the notice must be issued in
writing. The proxy and the notice to the Company shall be signed with the
electronic signature but not the letter sent by e-mail. By submitting the
notice to the Company, the shareholder shall include the internet address from
which it would be possible to download software free of charge to verify the
shareholder's electronic signature. 

The record date of the meeting shall be 16 April 2021 (only those persons who
will be shareholders of the Company at the close of the record date of the
general meeting of shareholders or their authorized persons, or persons with
whom an agreement on assignment of the voting right has been executed, may
participate and vote at the general meeting of shareholders). 

The shareholders of the Company may familiarise with the draft resolution of
the meeting, the form of the general ballot paper and rules on granting
Company's shares to employees under the procedure prescribed by the laws on the
Company's websites at www.paskoluklubas.lt and www.neofinance.com. 

CEO
Aleksejus Loskutovas
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
