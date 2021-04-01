Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BONDS LISTING ON 6.4.2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE 1.4.2021 BONDS (Record Id 167536) BONDS LISTING ON 6.4.2021 3 bonds issued by YIT Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 6.4.2021. The bond with ISIN code FI4000496310 will bear a fixed interest rate until 31 March 2026 ("Reset Date"), and from the reset date a floating interest rate. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=850340