Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876457 ISIN: GB0007995243 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5 
Tradegate
01.04.21
13:11 Uhr
0,560 Euro
+0,005
+0,90 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5580,58214:25
0,5600,57814:25
Dow Jones News
01.04.2021 | 13:10
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Blocklisting Interim Review

DJ Renewi plc: Blocklisting Interim Review 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Blocklisting Interim Review 
01-Apr-2021 / 11:37 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
Date: 1 April 2021 
 
 
Name of applicant:                                       Renewi plc 
Name of scheme:                                        Renewi plc Long Term 
                                                Incentive Plans 
Period of return:                            From:         01/10/2020 To: 31/03/2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             2,162,130 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  Nil 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   Nil 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           2,162,130 
Name of applicant:                                       Renewi plc 
Name of scheme:                                         Renewi plc 2015 
                                                Sharesave Scheme 
Period of return:                             From:         01/10/  To: 31/03/ 
                                                2020     2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             1,181,095 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  Nil 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):    Nil 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           1,181,095 
Name of contact:       Tim Pratt, Deputy Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0)1908 650 589 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007995243 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  96827 
EQS News ID:  1180442 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 06:37 ET (10:37 GMT)

RENEWI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.