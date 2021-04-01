DJ Renewi plc: Blocklisting Interim Review

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Blocklisting Interim Review 01-Apr-2021 / 11:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 1 April 2021 Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans Period of return: From: 01/10/2020 To: 31/03/2021 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 2,162,130 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,162,130 Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme Period of return: From: 01/10/ To: 31/03/ 2020 2021 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,181,095 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,181,095 Name of contact: Tim Pratt, Deputy Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0)1908 650 589 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: BLR TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96827 EQS News ID: 1180442 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

