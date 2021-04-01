Major Changes Await RPA Market in Europe in 2021 -- Customers Will no Longer Have to Pay for Licenses, says IBA Group Experts

MINSK, Belarus, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the trend associated with the introduction of a new type of RPA platforms will be actively developing in Europe. The distinctive feature of this platform is the absence of fixed license fees. This forcast was shared by experts from IBA Group, the IT service provider that has automated 500+ processes for companies from different industries for more than five years.

As estimated by RPA experts from IBA Group, implementation of license-free RPA platforms saves about 30% of the RPA budget for large companies and 50% or more for small companies. When using traditional full-featured RPA platforms, the customer pays for the deployment of RPA bots and an annual license fee for the platform. The use of a new type of RPA platform assumes that the customer only pays for the development and deployment of RPA bots and does not need to pay the license fee.

One of the first license-free RPA deployments took place successfully in Eastern Europe. IBA Group developed RPA bots for the Ukrainian Energy Exchange on its proprietary full-featured EasyRPA platform. The software robots released professionals from monotonous routine operations and minimized the human factor in managing the trades. The efficiency of trading has significantly increased. The delay in the opening and closing of trading is now only 1-2 seconds.

"We were choosing the contractor according to several criteria, among which the key ones werethe licensing conditions and the cost of supporting the deployed robots. The absence of license fees allowed us to quickly automate the clearing session process in the short-term natural gas market, relieving the burden on employees and mitigating the human factor ", said Alexander Kovalenko, the Exchange's CEO.