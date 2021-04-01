Repice will align key stakeholders to drive growth in the unstructured data management market

Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced the appointment of Paul Repice as the company's new Vice President of Sales for the Americas. In this role, Repice will be responsible for creating and maintaining alignment of the organization's sales strategies to continue Datadobi's growth in the unstructured data management market. Repice will report directly to Michael Jack, Chief Revenue Officer, at Datadobi.

Repice will capitalize on the company's long history of customer successes to build go-to-market (GTM) strategies for future products by identifying the key segments, geographies, and accounts for success. Repice will work closely with Datadobi stakeholders across the product, engineering, pre-sales, implementation, and finance teams to capture customer requirements, and ensure products are aligned with enterprise IT needs. Repice will also formulate sales strategy so that it reflects the projected trajectory of the unstructured data management industry as a whole.

"Over the past few years, Datadobi has taken the reigns of the unstructured data management market and worked to provide the best-in-class data migration and protection solutions for enterprises," said Michael Jack, Chief Revenue Officer of Datadobi. "As we look to continue to help organizations bring order to their growing unstructured data both on-premises and in the cloud, we are looking forward to relying on Paul's expertise to drive customer success in the Americas."

As an industry veteran, Repice has developed a passion for building strong teams and partnerships with a pragmatic approach to customer challenges. Prior to joining the Datadobi team, Repice served as the Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Tintri where he was part of the team that brought the company to record-breaking revenue in 2020. Repice has also held executive roles in Western Digital, Tegile Systems, and Hewlett-Packard.

"Organizations have been struggling to manage the growth of their unstructured data, both on-premises and in the cloud, and use it to their advantage," said Repice. "Datadobi's stellar reputation attracted me to the company and it is my privilege to join the team. I look forward to working with the Datadobi team to be able to extend the reach of our best-in-class solutions to enterprises around the world so that teams can do more with their petabytes of data and billions of files."

The addition of Repice comes as Datadobi has been rapidly expanding offerings for customers in the cloud. Notable announcements including successful migration projects with Computex and Effect ICT Solutions and partnerships with Wasabi and Westcon FlexPod Solutions. Most recently Datadobi announced added support for Azure Blob Storage in DobiProtect 5.11 and support for both file data migration and protection to Microsoft Azure.

